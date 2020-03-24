OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Paul Rosino on Tuesday said he is recovering and doing well after testing positive for COVID-19.
Rosino was not present at the state Capitol last week, nor was he among the senators or Senate staff who underwent testing on March 17 after a staffer tested positive for COVID-19.
Rosino, R-Oklahoma City, said as soon has he began feeling ill on March 15, he strictly followed the recommendations of public health officials to stay home, self-isolate and contact a doctor.
Testing done by Rosino’s private physician confirmed his diagnosis. Rosino said he was last at the Capitol on March 12 and felt well at that time.
“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to inquire about me,” he said. “I am doing well and feel much better. I’m glad I followed the health professionals’ advice to the tee. That’s what we all need to do now: stay home if we feel sick, isolate and seek care from a doctor. Doing that, we can all be well, let the health care heroes focus on the critically ill, and do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19.”
Rosino said he plans to continue working remotely from his home. He encourages residents of Senate District 45 to reach out to his office for help with any issues.