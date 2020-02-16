An Okemah man died early Sunday when his vehicle ran off a county road into several trees, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Ethan Martin, 20, was driving east on County Road 1190 near County Road 3660 in Seminole County about 10 minutes after midnight when his SUV entered a broad slide, went off the right side of the road and struck several small trees before rolling onto its side and coming to rest against a large tree, according to the report.
Martin died from his injuries at the scene and was pinned for about an hour until Wewoka firefighters were able to extricate him.
Martin's condition at the time remains under investigation, but troopers attributed the crash to unsafe speed and said the weather was clear and the roadway was dry at the time.
Reports show Martin was not wearing his seat belt.