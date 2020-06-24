Oklahoma is currently in the midst of its largest surge in coronavirus cases since the early stages of the pandemic that prompted statewide mitigation measures.
On Wednesday, the state added 482 new cases, with 259 in Tulsa County, according to Oklahoma State Health Department. It marked the highest single-day increase in June.
The current surge is a trend that has put Oklahoma among the leaders nationally in case growth in recent weeks.
Data compiled by John Hopkins University indicated that Oklahoma saw a 255% increase in confirmed infections over a two-week period, the largest jump among 27 states identified with a significant rise in cases. The state averaged 341 cases per day during the period.
The seven-day moving average of new positive infections in Oklahoma is 393% above where it was on May 31, up to 340 per day from 69 per day. Hospitalizations are at 265, a jump of 114% from 124.
Oklahoma's seven-day moving average measuring percentage of positive tests, according to John Hopkins data, stood at 7.2% as of Sunday, which is well above the OSDH positive figure of 4.2%.