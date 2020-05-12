OKLAHOMA CITY — As Gov. Kevin Stitt ponders whether to sign the state budget bill, he has a list of priority policy bills he wants lawmakers to pass.
Stitt has until Wednesday to sign, veto or line-item veto sections of Senate Bill 1922, the $7.7 billion general appropriations bill. It limits most budget reductions to 4% or less, but it also contains some increases.
It passed the Legislature by veto-proof margins.
“We still have not made a decision on the budget,” Stitt said Tuesday of himself and his staff. “We are digging into it. We have a lot of questions on the budget.”
Stitt has been critical of the measure, questioning why some agencies got increases at a time when state revenues are far below normal.
He also has been critical of lawmakers, saying he has been left out of the process of crafting the budget proposal. Lawmakers, however, say Stitt’s representatives walked away from negotiations.
But Stitt’s office has let lawmakers know what key policy bills he would like to receive on his desk.
Those policy issues include reform of the state's merit protection system. Stitt said he thinks state classified employees have too many protections that can hamper the state’s ability to deliver services.
“We don’t need in this day and age more protections for folks that work in state government,” he said. “We need to change that. That is a huge priority of mine.”
His list also includes licensing reform. “We have way too many licenses,” he said.
His list includes increasing the tax credit cap for the Oklahoma Equal Opportunity Education Scholarship Act.
“Policy is always part of negotiations,” Stitt said. “There are certain things we want to get through. Our team is constantly negotiating.”
But he said the COVID-19 pandemic has sidelined a lot of issues.
“This year we are going to set a record for the fewest bills ever signed in a legislative session,” Stitt said.
He said that in seven months the Board of Equalization will determine how much money is available for the state to spend next year and that two months later, the Legislature will be in session talking about the fiscal year 2022 budget.
“The reason I have a problem with this budget is there is $1 billion in structural shortfalls,” he said. “In other words, they are putting that budget together at $7.8 billion. That is what we are going to spend.”
But revenue is $6.8 billion, Stitt said.
The state is facing significant challenges in crafting the fiscal year 2022 budget, he said.
“My question: Why in the world if that is what we are facing over the next two years would any part of this budget have an increase in it?” Stitt said.
“I am not going to put my signature to a budget that is going to cause us problems not only this year but when we get back in here in nine months, because you know what the conversation is going to be in nine months?” Stitt said. “Tax increases, and I am not going to do that on hard-working Oklahomans.”
Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, countered that tax increases are not being discussed.
And Stitt pointed out the budget request for Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office, saying it increased by 12%, which is “very peculiar to me.”
Hunter's spokesman, Alex Gerszewski, told the Tulsa World in a statement Tuesday evening that "the governor has his facts about our budget absolutely wrong. In reality, our operating fund is being cut by over 3%."
"The increase he (Stitt) is referencing is due to a one-time $1.5 million appropriation by the Legislature from the opioid settlement fund to abate the opioid epidemic," Gerszewski said. "That money is specifically earmarked to abate the ongoing epidemic, and is money that wouldn’t exist but for the exceptional work of Attorney General Hunter and the talented team of attorneys he put together that held opioid manufacturers accountable for harming Oklahomans. This money will specifically assist our efforts to hold distributors responsible for their role in causing the prescription opioid epidemic."
Meanwhile, Stitt signed Senate Bill 300 on Tuesday to give civil immunity to health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, with some exceptions.
He also signed SB 1944, which requires the Office of Management and Enterprise Services director to publish daily reports of expenditures from federal stimulus dollars to deal with COVID-19.
Gallery: Gov. Stitt says Oklahoma is ready for Phase 2 of COVID-19 reopenings. A look at the numbers he's using to support that claim
Featured video