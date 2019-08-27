Authorities identified the 67-year-old man who reportedly drowned while kayaking the Illinois River.
Emergency responders recovered Jerry Wayne Dewvall, 67, of Oklahoma City, on Saturday from the Diamondhead Landing area on the Illinois River, a Grand River Dam Authority spokesman said.
Dewvall had been floating on a kayak near the landing area when it traveled into a log jam and capsized, according to a previous story.
A news release indicated he was trapped underneath the water for several minutes before emergency rescue crews responded to the location shortly after 10:15 a.m. that day. Police said pedestrians in the area attempted to save the man but were unsuccessful in their efforts.
The man’s body, police said, was recovered at 11 a.m.