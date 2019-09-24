Two area Republican congressmen blasted Democratic leadership for formally initiating an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, while two more senior members of the delegation remained more circumspect and Oklahoma’s lone Democrat tried to finesse the issue.
“The left has proven that they can and will spin anything into an impeachment frenzy,” 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, whose district includes Tulsa County, said in a written statement. “Their (mode of operation) is to call for impeachment first and sort through the facts later.”
Hern said Democrats “wasted two years and tens of millions of taxpayer dollars” investigating Russian involvement in U.S. elections, including possible ties between Trump, his associates and Russian operatives.
“President Trump has been a successful and effective President, our booming economy is proof that his policies work. But the Democrats will do anything to halt his progress,” Hern said.
In a written statement, 2nd District Congressman Markwayne Mullin called the charges “baseless” and a “distraction.”
“Pelosi Democrats have been dead set on resisting President Trump since the day he was elected,” Mullin said. “They have wasted time and taxpayer dollars on investigation after investigation and now they’re taking it a step further with a baseless impeachment investigation.
“Will they ever stop this witch hunt? This is nothing more than a distraction from their failed socialist agenda. The American people deserve better than this ridiculous charade.”
Congressman Frank Lucas, whose 3rd District includes the part of northwest Tulsa that is in Osage County, was more subdued.
“The President has announced that his Administration will be releasing the transcript of his call with Ukrainian President Zelensky, which will provide clarity and hopefully end the rampant partisan speculation,” he said in a written statement.
“In the interest of transparency, I would also encourage the President to release the whistleblower’s report to Congress. It is critical that the oversight of our nation’s intelligence community be handled in a secure and bipartisan fashion based on facts.”
Fourth District Congressman Tom Cole, meanwhile, told CNBC, “I don’t have any comment on this unless or until we see a transcript. It is simply too soon to make definitive statements or to speculate about possible outcomes.”
Just one day earlier, Cole complained to constituents in an emailed newsletter that “Democrats remain fixated on dead-end investigations and igniting baseless impeachment inquiries.”
Fifth District Congresswoman Kendra Horn, the delegation’s only Democrat, did not directly address the impeachment call in her written statement.
“It is my job as a member of Congress to ensure our democracy stays strong,” Horn said. “That means pursuing the truth and protecting ourselves from foreign adversaries. Our national security should never be partisan.
“It is time we find a bipartisan path to bring people together and get to the truth in an honest and methodical manner,” Horn said. “To do that, we need all of the facts. This should be a detailed and responsible investigation and not one conducted in a media circus.”
The Republican-controlled Senate will have no direct involvement in the investigation, although leadership has said it will kill any resolution that comes from the House. The Senate did, however, pass a resolution Tuesday calling for release of the whistleblower report that is the basis for the latest charges against Trump.
U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe downplayed Thursday’s announcement.
“Democrats have been conducting an impeachment investigation for months, and they’ve been investigating President Trump since he took office,” Inhofe said in a written statement. “Today’s announcement by Speaker Pelosi, while an escalation of Democrat smear tactics, is nothing new. It just proves, yet again, that (Democrats) are desperate and singularly focused on discrediting and delegitimizing President Trump, no matter what, in spite of his successes.”
U.S. Sen. James Lankford said the impeachment inquiry is premature.
“The House of Representatives is starting an impeachment inquiry when there are facts no member of Congress has seen — including the transcript of the call or the whistleblower report. Clearly, this impeachment inquiry is a politically-motivated solution and a distraction to the real work that needs to be done.”