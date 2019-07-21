Eighteen Oklahoma counties are poorly positioned to overcome the nation’s ongoing opioid crisis, according to a national study published late last month by three University of Michigan researchers.
From January 2015 through December 2017, researchers looked at opioid overdose mortality rates and public access to three types of medicine used to treat opioid use disorder in more than 3,000 counties nationwide. Counties that ranked worse than average in both of these categories were deemed to be at high risk in the opioid crisis, which killed 47,600 Americans in 2017.
Oklahoma ranked within the Top 10 states with the greatest percentage of high-risk counties. Many of Oklahoma’s high-risk counties were concentrated in the northeastern part of the state, including the Tulsa metropolitan area.
While reporting an opioid overdose death rate lower than the national average, Oklahoma County was listed as having low access to publicly listed opioid treatment programs and physicians licensed to prescribe buprenorphine, a drug that can help patients reduce their dependence on prescription opioid painkillers or drugs such as heroin.