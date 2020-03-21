WHO declares virus crisis a pandemic, U.S. stocks plunge (copy)
Oklahoma recorded four more cases of COVID-19, increasing the state's total to 53, health officials announced on Saturday.

Approximately 144 people remain under investigation for COVID-19, and 560 have tested negative for the disease to go along with 10 hospitalizations and one death.  New cases were reported Saturday in Oklahoma, Cleveland, Garvin and Pawnee counties.

The news comes hours after the University of Oklahoma revealed late Friday that a second person associated with the school had tested positive for coronavirus.  

The university reportedly is working with the Oklahoma State Department of Health to trace the people with whom the patient has been in contact. 

The announcement comes five days after the university's first positive test for COVID-19 was revealed Sunday. 

State officials said in a news release that Oklahoma has established a partnership with Diagnostic Labs of Oklahoma “that will allow for increased testing capacity.” On Thursday, 300 specimens were sent to DLO’s facility in Dallas for completion, the release states.

