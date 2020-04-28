Prison officials will test all inmates for COVID-19 who are slated for release after a recently released inmate tested positive for the disease.
Officials with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections began testing this week all inmates. Inmates will be tested a week before their scheduled release, according to a news release.
The adjustment to release procedures follows after a released inmate tested positive for the disease. The former inmate was tested April 20, released two days later. ODOC staff received that inmate's positive results a few hours after his release.
The inmate showed no symptoms when he was tested, nor the day of his release.
Prison officials state in the release that they have no authority to hold an inmate once they have served their sentence. DOC staff quarantined 52 inmates who may have been exposed and tested them. Results for two tests remain outstanding; however, the 49 others returned negative.