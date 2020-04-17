OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt has set a June 30 date for state voters to cast their ballots on Medicaid expansion.
Supporters turned in more than 313,000 signatures to get State Question 802 on the ballot, well over the 178,000 needed for a proposed constitutional amendment.
The proposal withstood a legal challenge.
For more than a decade, Oklahoma lawmakers have refused to expand Medicaid in the state, citing costs.
Stitt is opposed to SQ 802, which would add Medicaid expansion to the state Constitution. The governor has pushed his own plan to revamp the state’s Medicaid program, called SoonerCare 2.0.
Supporters of SQ 802 say for every $1 spent in state dollars to expand Medicaid, another $9 in federal funds will return to the state. They also say it would expand coverage for nearly 200,000 Oklahomans.
It would help individuals making less than $17,000 a year and families of three earning less than $29,000 a year.
“Now, more than ever, hard-working Oklahomans need access to health care and the ability to keep our rural hospitals open,” said Amber England, Yes On 802 campaign manager. “In recent weeks, we’ve all come to appreciate just how important it is to be able to see a doctor and have health care that can’t be taken away.
“The only way to ensure that nearly 200,000 Oklahomans receive the care they need is to expand Medicaid by voting Yes on 802.”
The expansion would bring in a little over $1 billion a year in federal funding, England said. Supporters have 70 days to get their message out.
The Oklahoma Health Care Authority is working on the Stitt plan for Medicaid expansion, which includes premiums and work requirements. It would be a block grant program that would have a cap on the amount of federal dollars that return to the state.
June 30 is the statewide primary election ballot.