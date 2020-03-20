The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday that its training academy will be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic,” citing concerns about proximity and guidelines limiting large gatherings.
There were 97 cadets when the 66th academy began Feb. 28, dropping to the 67 who were sent home Friday from the agency’s training center in Oklahoma City. OHP said cadets will receive daily fitness requirements, in addition to taking classes online.
The decision will be re-evaluated on a daily basis on whether to return cadets to the classroom, and the scheduled graduation date of July 16 could be pushed back.
“The curriculum standards and requirements set forth by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training as well as by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will not be diminished in any way,” according to an agency news release.
Tulsa Health Department announces city’s first COVID-19 death, urges social distancing Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Empty paper products shelves at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Lines are full at a local Reasor's on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Empty lunch time on Boston Street looking south in downtown Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Lima beans are the only beans left on the shelves at a Tulsa Walmart on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Empty eggs shelves at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Tulsa Day Center case manager Brooke Landers walks back into the building after stepping outside to talk with clients of the center. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Empty rice and beans shelves at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Empty paper products shelves at a Target in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Path blocked off to Gathering Place in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Street closed going into Gathering Place in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
STEPHEN PINGRY
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A woman crosses a deserted Fourth Street on Main Street in downtown Tulsa on March 19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Andi Lewis checks her watch as she writes a sign for the front door of the Stepping Stone Cafe, 4 N. Armstrong St., in Bixby on Thursday. The restaurant was open Thursday but planned to stop dine-in operation Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Carol Bevenue (right) brings out an order for Sharon Hubbell (left), Granny Stone (center) and James Hubbel (bottom) as other diners bump elbows in the background at the Stepping Stone Cafe in Bixby on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Carol Bevenue brings out an order at the Stepping Stone Cafe in Bixby on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Karen Klein, who sleeps at the Salvation Army and spends days at the Tulsa Day Center, uses hand sanitizer while entering the facility on Thursday. Klein has had several ailments lately including flu, bronchitis and pneumonia. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A sign on the door of Metro Pentecostal Church announces that their building is closed during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Kristy Flynn (left), Elizabeth Viramontes and her husband, Aurelio Viramontes, spend time at the Tulsa Day Center during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A client sleeps on chairs at the Tulsa Day Center on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Robert Mouser, who lives on the streets, wears a bandanna to try and protect himself from COVID-19 in front of Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Clark Mathews makes his way to his truck with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. Mathews says he usually shops early but the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the necessity. Grocery stores nationwide have had trouble keeping up with the increased demand for items leaving empty shelves. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Standing in an empty Torchy’s Tacos restaurant, Demi Burk takes to-go orders from customers on Wednesday. Restaurants and bars can continue takeout and curbside food service. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Mindy Taylor serves food at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Jerrod Piercy cleans tables between waves of clients at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, works in the pantry at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
On a wet Wednesday morning in Tulsa, Olivia Sledge, 3, and her brother Owen Sledge, 5, ride their bikes on the tennis courts at Mudd Park in Tulsa on Wednesday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Rosie Remington drops off a food order to a customer at Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa
on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Doordash driver Sherri Hicks of Sapulpa checks her phone after picking up an order at Lassalle's New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Tulsa Firefighter Patrick Young gets in his fire engine after picking up lunch at Lassalle's New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Tony Fletcher, who currently has no home, receives food from volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, at the Iron Gate food pantry on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Volunteer Morgan Lawless loads disaster boxes at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday. The boxes were originally for the May flooding and severe weather event, but are being re-purposed for the COVID-19 outbreak. Lawless was volunteering with her church First United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow. The church was taking a mission trip to Mexico for spring break but the trip got canceled so they are volunteering around town. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A customer makes his way to his car with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Rebecca Lilly (right) and other customers leave gaps between themselves as they wait in line outside Sam’s Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday.
The CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet. The World Health Organization suggests 3 feet. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Rebecca Lilly (right) waits in a long line for Sam's Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday. Lilly was shopping for her parents who are in a high-risk group. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Cashier Betty Ennen works at Super Walmart early in the morning in Owasso on Wednesday. Ennen, who wears oxygen because of pulmonary hypertension, says she isn't worried about increased risk due to COVID-19. She is, however, retiring Wednesday after 18 years working at Walmart. She says she had already planned on Wednesday being her last day of work before the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Employees stock shelves at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday.
A woman stopped to thank one of the men working to re-stock shelves. He said it's the first time he's ever been thanked by a customer at work. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Jacob Banks waits for a Tulsa Transit bus on 36th Street North east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Banks was going to Catholic Charities to get groceries for his mother who is 72 years old. Banks' mother usually gets her own groceries, but is staying inside due to the outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Louis Amayo walks through an empty dining room with a to-go order at Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. The restaurant started serving food to-go only before the mayor’s announcement Tuesday limiting restaurants and closing bars. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Elote Cafe and Catering employee Matt Staires views a to-go order on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
The sign in front of Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A woman crosses Fourth Street near Main Street in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. Downtown was sparsely populated as many are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A man walks across Main Street on Fourth Street in downtown Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, disinfects bicycles with Lysol amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, performs maintenance on bicycles during normal maintenance, which now includes disinfecting amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans a door at the Bank of America building downtown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans elevator surfaces at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
The Aveda store and several other national stores were closed at Woodland Hills Mall amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Shoppers make their way past the closed Apple store at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday. The stores have been closed nationwide. Employees were on hand to explain to potential customers that they were closed and why. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Kayla LaMascus cleans a vending machine at the Tulsa County Courthouse under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A man appears to sleep at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A Super Target employee cleans door handles at their south Tulsa store to fight the spread of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
A Super Target customer walks down the paper product aisle as the toilet paper shelf is empty at the south Tulsa store on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Corey Jones
918-581-8359
corey.jones@tulsaworld.com Twitter: @JonesingToWrite