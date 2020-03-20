OHP stock sign (copy)

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol announced Friday that its training academy will be conducted remotely “out of an abundance of caution during the COVID-19 pandemic,” citing concerns about proximity and guidelines limiting large gatherings.

There were 97 cadets when the 66th academy began Feb. 28, dropping to the 67 who were sent home Friday from the agency’s training center in Oklahoma City. OHP said cadets will receive daily fitness requirements, in addition to taking classes online.

The decision will be re-evaluated on a daily basis on whether to return cadets to the classroom, and the scheduled graduation date of July 16 could be pushed back.

“The curriculum standards and requirements set forth by the Council on Law Enforcement Education and Training as well as by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will not be diminished in any way,” according to an agency news release.

