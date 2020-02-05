An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a barricaded man after he allegedly pointed a long gun at police officers.
Police officers in Allen, in Pontotoc County, were involved in a pursuit with Shawn Michael Taylor, 33, around 11 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Department of Public Safety news release. Taylor allegedly fled officers and barricaded himself inside an Allen residence.
Police sought Taylor on allegations of assault on a police officer with a dangerous weapon, felony eluding and making threats.
Allen police requested assistance from an OHP tactical team. OHP negotiators attempted to convince Taylor to exit the residence. During this confrontation, Taylor allegedly pointed a long gun at police officers.
An OHP tactical team member fatally shot Taylor, according to DPS.
The involved trooper was placed on paid administrative leave while other OHP troopers investigate the fatal shooting.