The Public Safety Committee of the Oklahoma House of Representatives voted to broaden protections under the state’s stand-your-ground gun law Thursday while also turning down another bid to repeal last year’s unlicensed carry legislation.
Stand-your-ground laws are essentially an extension of the right of self-defense. They allow the use of force, including guns, against a perceived threat.
House Bill 3165, by Rep. Kevin West, R-Moore, shifts the burden for proving immunity from prosecution under such situations from the defendant to the prosecution. In other words, a defendant would no longer have to prove they were reacting to a threat; rather, the prosecution would have to prove they weren’t.
Stand-your-ground laws are important to gun-rights activists and some self-defense interests but controversial to those who believe the protections are overly broad and in some cases are rooted in racism.
West’s bill elicited very little comment in Thursday’s committee meeting and passed 12-0.
Similarly, the committee had little to say about HB 3357, by Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City. The bill sought to repeal the permitless carry legislation signed into law last year.
Lowe tried unsuccessfully last year to gather enough signatures on a repeal petition to put the issue before the voters, and Thursday told the committee permitless carry is “a ticking time bomb” and “utter disaster.”
Unmoved, the committee voted 1-11 against advancing the measure, with only former prosecutor Ben Loring, D-Miami, taking Lowe’s side.
The committee also rejected the efforts of Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, to put some teeth into police policies on audio and video recordings.
In its final version, Goodwin’s HB 3515 would have created a misdemeanor for law officers who do not activate recording devices during interactions with the public. Committee members suggested such situations are already covered by obstruction of justice statutes and voted down HB 3515 1-12, with Loring again casting the only vote in favor.
Among bills winning committee approval was HB 3640, by Rep. Cyndi Munson, which establishes a framework for training law officers to deal with children who have witnessed trauma.
Also approved was HB 2946, by Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, which creates a community policing standards task force.
Earlier in the day, the full House was unable to pass a measure that would have fixed what is generally considered a loophole in the state’s seat belt law. Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, is trying to restore language inadvertently removed in 2015 that requires children ages 8-17 riding in the back seat of a vehicle to be properly restrained.
Ford asked to lay the measure over after several members continued to quiz him about whether he considered the measure an encroachment on parental discretion. The objections seemed to be not so much about whether youngsters should be restrained, but about how they were to be restrained.
