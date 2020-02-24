A bill to keep most juvenile offenders out of adult jails and prisons sailed through the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Monday.
House Bill 3214, by Rep. Mark Lawson, R-Sapulpa, would make the state’s 16 juvenile detention facilities the default placement for youths younger than 17, including those charged with murder and other violent crimes.
A murder suspect as young as 15 could still be held in an adult facility if a judge determined it was “in the interest of justice.” In such cases, the juvenile would have to be kept separate from the adult population, which is the case currently.
HB 3214 drew only four “no” votes to pass with relative ease.
“There were some members with concerns,” said Lawson. “I did my best to address those in the bill. There were votes against, but even those came to me and said they couldn’t be with me on this one.”
The goal, Lawson said, is to get juveniles into facilities designed and staffed to handle them. He said putting juveniles in adult jails generally is not best for them or for jail personnel.
“A lot of county jails are cram packed now,” Lawson said.
Two other juvenile justice bills, both carried by Lawson, advanced off the House floor Monday with no opposition. One addresses oversight of private juvenile facilities, and the other provides for a grievance process for juveniles held in adult jails.
Also winning unanimous approval was HB 3399, by Rep. Danny Sterling, R-Tecumseh. It would give liability protection to emergency responders who break vehicle glass to rescue animals.
In the same vein as an earlier bill that supporters said protects retired circus elephants from animal rights activists, the House Agriculture Committee passed a measure its author said would assure that horse and carriage rides may continue inside city limits.
HB 2008, by Rep. Garry Mize, R-Edmond, guarantees the “right to utilize working animals for the mutual benefit and welfare of working animals and those the working animals serve.”
The bill’s list of potential working animals includes “horses, cattle, mules, asses, sheep, swine, goats, poultry and any other livestock” but expressly excludes feral swine “and birds engaged in cockfighting.”
Rep. David Perryman, D-Chickasha, asked whether the bill would interfere in municipalities’ ability to prevent residents from raising hogs and other livestock.
Rep. J.J. Humphrey, R-Lane — author of the elephant bill — said it would not.
“You’re only talking about working animals,” he said. “So if I had a seeing-eye hog, he would be exempt, correct? Whereas a normal hog would not.”
