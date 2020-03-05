OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislation raising the age for possession of tobacco and vapor products from 18 to 21 cleared the Oklahoma House of Representatives on Thursday.
House Bill 1432, by Rep. Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, is similar to a measure passed by the Senate earlier this week.
Sales of tobacco products to anyone under 21 has been illegal since December, when President Donald Trump signed federal legislation to that effect.
HB 1432 is broader in scope, however, in that it outlaws not only sales to those under 21 but also receipt and possession of such products. It also includes all vapor products regardless of whether they are tobacco- or nicotine-based.
Raising the minimum age is expected to have a relatively small impact on state revenue from lost tobacco and sales taxes.
Also Thursday, the House voted to separate the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority from the Department of Health and to loosen restrictions on those transporting medical marijuana.
HB 3959, by Rep. Scott Fetgatter, R-Okmulgee, sets up the OMMA as an independent agency because, he and Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, said, the current arrangement is not working.
"We felt like the agency ... should be run by professionals that are in the industry, as well as law enforcement, and not by people who may be opposed to the industry," Fetgatter said.
Rep. Chad Caldwell, R-Enid, said splitting off the authority seems to run contrary to Gov. Kevin Stitt's general policy of consolidating state agencies.
"It's the same agency. It's the same money," said Fetgatter. "We just think this needs to be overseen by people who understand it better than the health department."
Fetgatter said the governor's office is "not in conflict" with his bill.
Fetgatter's HB 3956, meanwhile, would eliminate the two-year residency requirement for medical marijuana transport agents, lower the licenses for such agents from $100 to $25, and remove the requirement that transporting vehicles have a global positioning system.
Despite the protests of a handful of Democrats, the House also passed HB 3613, by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa. The bill would make obtaining information about person's affiliations with non-profit entities, including those associated with political activity, more difficult to obtain.
Specifically, HB 3613 excludes such information from the Open Records Act and bars government entities from releasing such information. The bill says it does not "preclude" compliance with current Ethics Commission rules, but it would block future attempts of the campaign watchdog to access and make public non-profit organizations' involvement in political activity.
Featured video