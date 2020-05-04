OKLAHOMA CITY — Medical providers would be immune from liability arising from coronavirus treatment under a bill approved Monday by the Oklahoma House of Representatives.
Senate Bill 300, a 2019 castoff refitted with new language by Rep. Terry O’Donnell, R-Catoosa, is intended to protect providers from lawsuits over treatment — or nontreatment — of actual or suspected cases of COVID-19 during the current public health emergency.
It would not apply to cases of “gross negligence” or “willful or wanton misconduct” and would be limited to the end of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency declaration or Oct. 31, whichever comes later.
Rep. David Perryman, D-Chickasha, in an apparent dig at some of President Donald Trump’s more perplexing comments regarding possible treatments for COVID-19, asked O’Donnell whether the bill would protect providers who inject disinfectants or insert ultraviolet lights into the lungs of patients.
O’Donnell left the bait dangling but said “injecting floor cleaner willy nilly” would likely constitute gross negligence.
The bill passed 95-2.
Also Monday, the House adopted and sent to the governor SB 801, which would allow certified registered nurse anesthetists to administer anesthesia without a doctor present.
CRNAs would have to have what amounts to written instructions from a physician or dentist to anesthetize a patient.
Similar legislation has been attempted several times in recent years without success, but this spring SB 801 passed both the House and the Senate without an opposing vote.
Monday’s session was conducted under unusual conditions because of the COVID-19 epidemic, with most members coming onto the floor only to vote. Several did not make their way to the Capitol at all, choosing instead to vote by proxy, which is being allowed by the House for the first time this year.
The House and Senate resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday, at which time they will consider whether to extend Stitt’s extraordinary state of emergency powers.
Featured video(tncms-asset)ee8c2760-867b-11ea-bdbc-00163ec2aa77[0](/tncms-asset)Gallery: Oklahoma Air National Guard flyover in Tulsa