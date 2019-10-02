State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Sallisaw, was just trying to answer constituent questions about the recent kerfuffle over whether women in Oklahoma can legally go bare-chested in public.
What he got was 700,000 views on his Facebook post, along with more than 7,000 comments and 12,000 shares.
And no, the post did not include pictures.
“I had several constituents upset,” Olsen said by phone Wednesday. “They weren’t upset at me. They were upset about the situation. So I called the attorney general’s office. I was just trying to be a good representative.”
Olsen passed along Attorney General Mike Hunter’s opinion that, despite reports to the contrary, public decency laws were still in effect regardless of a U.S. 10th Circuit Court of Appeals decision in a Colorado case.
The case prompted some women to publicly bare their breasts as an expression of equality with men, who generally are not required to cover up in public.
Olsen’s Facebook explanation was pretty close to Hunter’s until he wrote: “Some silly woman brought a case (in Colorado), and some empty headed judge ruled this is OK.”
A few paragraphs later, Olsen said, “If some silly woman wanted (toplessness) legal in our state, it would have to start with a court case.”
“If the need should ever arise, I will do all I possibly can to keep this reprehensible conduct illegal!” Olsen concluded.
Whether it was his response or the issue itself that prompted the deluge of responses, Olsen isn’t sure. He noted the responses ranged from full agreement to full disagreement. In many cases, respondents attacked each other.
“What can we do to stop this?” wrote one. “This is lewd behavior, there are children in these places.”
Wrote another: “I guarantee more women will be rapped (sic) because come on your (sic) basically giving an open invitation. Seriously what’s next everyone walk around naked?”
A third said: “Hey state rep what’s your face, you’re not from Oklahoma are you the way you hate on other people you must be from like Washington, New York, or maybe overseas like Obama was did you go to school with him did y’all get the same fake birth certificate from the same black market dealer?”
And a fourth: “I find you REPULSIVE. How many times did you refer to women/woman as silly as the men of your state walk around without shirts on constantly?”
“Some of (the posts) were supportive,” said Olsen. “Some disagreed. Some were reasonable. A whole bunch were just nasty.”
Olsen said the huge response seemed to be driven by “the angry liberal crowd — and I do not mean all liberals. There’s a slice of people that go into a raging fury if you disagree with them.”
At least one post took Olsen to task for calling his constituents “silly.”
“I don’t think any of the women in my district would want to do this,” he said. “So I wasn’t calling any of my constituents ‘silly.’ ”