OKLAHOMA CITY – After a court decision in April that tossed out a legislative cap on pain and suffering damages, lawmakers next session are expected to revisit the issue.
House Judiciary Chairman Chris Kannady, R-Oklahoma City, said that after the court ruling, he sought input from all stakeholders to work on compromise legislation.
“It appears that certain stakeholders have no interest in working on a compromise,” Kannady said in a news release. “Thus, I will move forward exploring options with stakeholders who are interested in advancing Oklahoma.”
Kannady did not respond to further inquiries seeking comment on the matter.
In April, the Oklahoma Supreme Court tossed out a 2011 law that capped pain and suffering damages, also called non-economic damages, at $350,000 in cases involving bodily injury, with some exceptions.
The court said it was an unconstitutional special law.
“The failing of the statute is that it purports to limit recovery for pain and suffering in cases where the plaintiff survives the injury-causing event, while person who dies from the injury-causing event faces no such limitation,” the court order said.
The Oklahoma County lawsuit that led to the ruling involved James Todd Beason, who sued after he was severely injured when a boom from a crane fell and hit him on March 16, 2012, when he was 34 years old. He underwent two amputations on part of his arm, lives daily with severe nerve pain and has other health complications as a result.
To comply with the cap, a judge reduced the jury award on noneconomic damages to $350,000 for Beason and his wife from a total of $6 million.
Beason spoke to the Tulsa World after the law was tossed out.
“It is impossible to put a cap on noneconomic damages,” he said. “Each case, each situation is different. So how can a politician step in and say, well, regardless of your injury, regardless of what happened to you, regardless of what you did before, your pain and suffering is only worth $350,000.”
His Oklahoma City attorney, Luke Abel, could not be reached for comment.
The State Chamber and Oklahoma State Medical Association support reestablishing a cap on damages for pain and suffering.
Matt Robison, Oklahoma State Medical Association director of government affairs, said doctors provide a tremendous amount of economic development and health care to the state.
“In order for Oklahoma to be a location where it would be favorable for physicians to practice, those types of policies are a tremendous benefit,” Robison said.
He said that it is important that medical malpractice insurance remain affordable.
Mike Jackson, State Chamber of Commerce executive vice president, said the chamber is open to all ideas to fix the ruling made by the court.
Jackson said discussions are ongoing about what can be done legislatively and what can be done through referendum.
The Legislature could send the issue to a vote of the people as a constitutional amendment.
