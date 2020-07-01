OKLAHOMA CITY – Roughly $200 million will be needed to implement the Medicaid expansion constitutional amendment voters narrowly approved on Tuesday.
Lawmakers have exactly one year to find it.
Legislative leaders say several options are on the table. None are likely to be painless — especially at a time when state tax revenue is contracting because of the COVID-19 crisis.
"There is no easy way to pay for this," said House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City.
One thing not on the table, leadership and Gov. Kevin Stitt agree, is a general tax increase. So lawmakers will have to look at all sorts of spending cuts and efficiencies, Echols said, including ones as dramatic as closing a prison.
Or as potentially counterproductive as cutting payments to Medicaid providers.
"I'm hoping that what we're dealing with is a cash flow issue, that in the long term (SQ) 802 will pay for itself," Echols said. "But next year we're going to have to spend a lot of money."
One potential source is the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, or SHOPP fee. This is essentially a bed tax charged hospitals to raise money for federal Medicaid matching funds.
The Legislature voted this spring to increase the SHOPP fee to fund Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed SoonerCare 2.0, only for him to veto it and abandon his alternative to SQ 802.
Enacted in 2011, SHOPP is assessed at up to 4% of hospitals' annual net patient revenue, although the percentage is generally lower. Some 65 hospitals participate.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, said lawmakers will revisit increasing the fee.
Medicaid expansion costs for implementation vary, with Thompson putting it in the range of $164 million to $200 million.
A few hours before polls closed on Tuesday, Stitt was asked about State Question 802, which he has consistently opposed.
He said putting the measure into the Oklahoma constitution gives policy makers no flexibility.
Several lawmakers concurred and said they think SQ 802 would have passed by a wider margin had it been statutory rather than constitutional.
"My biggest issue with 802 was putting it in the constitution," said Echols.
Stitt said the state is facing a $1 billion shortfall next year, so the options are raising taxes, which he is against, or cutting core services.
“The Legislature will have a really tough job if 802 passes,” he said earlier.
Raising taxes requires an almost impossible super majority for a hike, but pushing the SHOPP fee to the 4% limit does not. Still, Echols said he doubts it will be taken up by the House "absent the support of the hospitals."
Echols said some hospital systems support a SHOPP increase but some don't.
Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said it makes no sense to take SHOPP off of the table as a possible funding mechanism.
“It is not the only way to do that,” she said. “It is certainly an option.”
Patti Davis, Oklahoma Hospital Association president, said her organization had issues with a provision of the bill related to managed care, but it was ultimately Stitt’s decision to veto the SHOPP bill.
“Our agreement regarding using SHOPP was contingent on not spending Oklahoma SHOPP dollars for out of state managed care companies,” Davis said.
Stitt recently announced he is seeking requests for Medicaid managed care, something which has been tried in the past in Oklahoma.
Echols said a key piece of the SQ 802 funding puzzle is State Question 814, which will be on the ballot in the November general election. It's a constitutional amendment, proposed by the Legislature, to change the apportionment of annual payments to Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust, or TSET.
Currently, about 25 percent of settlement payments go to the general fund and 75 percent to TSET. The proposed change would flip those numbers and yield about $70 million a year for Medicaid.
The existing $1 billion endowment, which is used for tobacco cessation, medical research and promotion of general health, would not be tapped.
"The next big issue coming up is the TSET money," Echols said.
The TSET vote, he said, will be a signal from taxpayers how they want to pay for SQ 802 — something the vote on SQ 802 itself did not do.
"I don't think you can call it a mandate," he said, referring to the narrow margin. "I do think it signaled our citizens want to invest more in health care."
But Davis said the the measure does not specifically say the dollars will go for Medicaid expansion. She said she needs to have a conversation with the authors about the intent.
Dr. George Monks, president of the Oklahoma State Medical Association, said he would be very wary of tapping TSET dollars because they are doing a great job reducing smoking and in other health programs.
He said for every $1 in state funds for Medicaid expansion, the state will draw down $9 in federal dollars.
Echols and House Appropriations and Budget Chair Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, acknowledged long-term growth in state revenue is possible because of SQ 802, but reiterated the upfront costs will be difficult to meet in the current environment.
Difficult, but not impossible.
"It has to be in place by July 1, 2021, so we have some time," said Wallace. "I'm looking to the Board of Equalization meeting in December, when we'll get some idea what revenue for the next budget year will be."
Echols noted one dynamic at work is that SQ 802 will have to be implemented by a "rural-controlled" Legislature whose constituents voted overwhelmingly against the measure.
Wallace said his constituents, and many others in rural areas, are fundamentally more conservative. He also said they were concerned about including the provision in the constitution.
Nevertheless, Wallace and Echols said they do not foresee any attempt to repeal or sabotage expanded Medicaid.
I think it's here to stay," said Wallace
In the end, Davis said, the 200,000 people who will soon be covered by Medicaid expansion won't care whether the support for it came from rural or urban quarters of the state.
“I think what the map doesn’t show is that you have voters who came out and said yes to this,” said Amber England, manager for the Yes on 802 campaign. “They put us (the vote) on the June primary, in the middle of a pandemic with 70 days notice, and Oklahoma stood up and passed Medicaid expansion in spite of all of that.”
