OKLAHOMA CITY — The state House and Senate passed the 2021 budget bill by veto-proof margins — and they may need them.
Gov. Kevin Stitt was not involved in putting together the $7.6 billion bill and has not said whether he will sign it.
That leads some to believe he might veto all or some of Senate Bill 1922, forcing the Republican legislative leadership to decide whether to try to override a governor of their own party.
Stitt has until Wednesday to act on SB 1922, according to House staff.
He could veto the measure, sign it or line-item veto portions of it.
It would take a two-thirds vote in each chamber, meaning 68 in the House and 32 in the Senate, to override a veto.
The budget bill passed the House by a vote of 77-23 and the Senate by a vote of 36-11.
Stitt largely didn’t participate in the budget negotiations, said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman.
“The governor was not involved as the governor usually is,” she said.
Both House and Senate leaders have praised their ability to work together under difficult circumstances.
But legislative leaders and Stitt disagree on how much short the state will be on funds for fiscal year 2021.
Stitt believes that the figure will be nearly $1.4 billion, while lawmakers have suggested it will be significantly less. Also in play are federal stimulus dollars.
“I think there was a lot of work done in the House and Senate to get veto-proof margins so that perhaps there would be a message sent to the governor,” Virgin said. “If he did veto this, there would be enough legislative support to override his veto and maybe stop him from vetoing the general appropriations bill.”
But Stitt could line item portions of the budget bill, such as the section that would remove $6.5 million from the Digital Transformation Fund. Stitt has gone to bat in the past to preserve those funds.
And as Virgin said, “there are a lot of different items in the budget, and those 77 folks (House members) who voted for it may not like everything in the budget.”
“If he engages in picking apart several of those line items, some of those 77 (votes) could fall off,” she said.
House Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, does not expect vetoes.
“We anticipate the governor is going to sign the budget,” Echols said. “We hope everyone works for the good of Oklahoma together.”
Former legislator Cal Hobson, D-Lexington, served in the House for 12 years and the Senate for 16 years, serving as the upper chamber’s leader from 2003 until 2005.
Hobson said it appears that last session Stitt ran the show and lawmakers were observers.
“The honeymoon is apparently over and run out on a number of fronts,” he said.
He said it would be a “huge deal” for Stitt to get overridden by members of his own party.
“That is really bad news from a perception point of view,” Hobson said.
Corporation Commission Chairman Todd Hiett served in the House from 1995 until 2006, serving as House speaker from 2004 until 2006. He was the first Republican speaker of the Oklahoma House.
He said there is usually some tension between the governor and the Legislature, regardless of party.
Whether or not a veto override would hurt Stitt politically depends, Hiett said.
“If there is a good foundation for vetoing the bill, then no, it would not,” Hiett said. “If there is not a good foundation, it is possible.”
