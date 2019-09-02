Officials with a longtime Tulsa senior living community expect to break ground in early 2020 on three new facilities, allowing them to better meet the demand, they say, for assisted living and specialized memory care.
Those facilities at Oklahoma Methodist Manor — two memory-care houses and a community life center — will join a soon-to-open assisted living center as the fruits of a $13.4 million two-phase capital campaign that was completed last week.
“When you undertake a goal like this you do it very thoughtfully and know it will be a journey. All I can say is I am truly humbled and thank you,” Oklahoma Methodist Manor CEO Steve Dickie said.
“I am still in awe of the support from our members, board and the Tulsa community.”
Bama Cos. CEO Paula Marshall served as honorary campaign chairwoman.
The campaign was launched five years ago. Phase I brought in $8.5 million to help fund the Holliman Living Center, to open in November, and Marshall-Gaddy and Barnes Memory Care Houses.
The new community life center will be funded through Phase II.
Officials said the new buildings on campus, 4134 E. 31st St., will only enhance the person-centered care seniors receive.
Oklahoma Methodist Manor, founded in 1956, provides a full continuum of care, including residential and assisted living, rehabilitative therapy, nursing care and skilled memory care. For more information, go to ommtulsa.org.