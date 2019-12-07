Oklahoma reached record public school enrollment this school year by exceeding 700,000 students for the first time in state history.
Student counts collected Oct. 1 show 703,650 children are enrolled in Oklahoma public schools from pre-K through 12th grade for the 2019-20 academic year, according to information released Friday from the Oklahoma State Department of Education.
This is an increase of 5,064 over last year’s total, when 698,586 students were enrolled.
Oklahoma City Public Schools remains the state’s largest school district with 42,513 students, including 6,616 students enrolled in charter schools.
Tulsa Public Schools is the second largest district with 38,509. Tulsa’s total includes 2,834 charter school students.
Edmond Public Schools reported the third most students with 25,619, and Moore Public Schools had the fourth most with an enrollment of 24,961. The Putnam City school district was No. 5 on the top 10 with 19,652 students.
Epic Charter Schools continues its meteoric rise in enrollment, with its statewide virtual One-on-One system counting 17,106 students. The One-on-One system alone has become the state’s seventh-largest school district.
Epic also operates brick-and-mortar blended centers in Tulsa County and Oklahoma County. All students in both counties, regardless of whether they actually attended a blended center, are counted under blended center enrollment.
With blended center enrollment factored in, Epic reaches more than 28,000 students, enough to be the third largest school system in Oklahoma, according to information released from Epic.
Student demographics showed little change over last year across the state. White students make up the largest demographic as 47.93% of total public school enrollment. Hispanic and Latino students were the second-largest group at 18.16%. American Indian or Alaska Native was the third largest demographic with 12.85%.
Students who identified as multi-race were 10.23% of state enrollment. African American students made up 8.39%. The state’s student population was only 2.04% Asian and 0.40% Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander.