The American Lung Association has given Oklahoma poor grades across the board in a report on state’s tobacco policies.
In its State of Tobacco Control Report issued Wednesday, the organization scored Oklahoma with Ds in four categories and an F in another.
JoAnna Strother, senior director of advocacy for the American Lung Association, said Oklahoma is far from the only state with bad scores, and it’s certainly not the first time the organization has sounded the alarm.
“The theme of this year’s report is that 2020 needs to be the year that federal, state and local lawmakers prioritize public health over the tobacco industry,” Strother said. “For 18 years we’ve been doing this report, and we’ve seen in Oklahoma we just haven’t gotten very far in terms of tobacco control policies and protecting people.
Oklahoma is one of 22 states without a comprehensive smoke-free law that bans smoking inside public establishments, and Strother said the organization will push for laws to change in the 2020 legislative session. Strother also said the organization wants to see an end to preemption, which prohibits cities and counties from setting stronger limits than the state on smoking.
Strother said other states have proved that going smoke free doesn’t drive away businesses’ patrons and improves public health. Although most restaurants are already smoke free, new legislation will target establishments with designated indoor smoking rooms, she said.
Some tobacco bills have already been filed for consideration in the upcoming legislative session. Senate Bill 1423, filed by Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, would raise the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, in line with the new federal limit.
House Bill 3315, filed by Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa, would impose a 44% tax on sales of electronic cigarettes and smoking devices. The report specifically highlights a 135% increase in vaping by high school-age teens over the last two years.
The State of Tobacco Control report gives Oklahoma a D for its tobacco taxes and an F for its minimum age requirement. Strother said the federal change to 21 is a big step in preventing youth smoking but that the key is strongly enforcing the law with revoking and suspending retailer licenses, not only fines.
“We’re really looking to beef up tobacco retailer licensing,” Strother said. “These laws are great, but without a good retailer license for enforcement and compliance with the law, it’s just hard to enforce if you don’t have a good license, and we don’t in Oklahoma.
“What we know is when there’s not an effective retailer license that includes penalties for retailers who continue to be bad actors and sell these products to kids underage, they’ll just get fines. For a retailer, they’ll just pay the fine and move on doing business as usual.”
Oklahoma also received D grades in tobacco prevention funding and access to cessation help. The ALA measured funding as a percentage of the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended amount, with Oklahoma funding only 50% to 59%.
The organization measured help in quitting by looking at Medicaid and state health care coverage for cessation help and how much states invest per smoker for cessation hotlines.
Gallery: 2020 bills: State cornbread, porch piracy law, increased minimum wage proposed for Oklahoma
House Bill 3548 by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa
Teacher pay
Senate Joint Resolution 25 by Sen. Kay Floyd, D-OKC
SB 1194 by Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman
Firearms
Firearm prohibitions proposed
SB1384 by Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn
Daylight Saving Time
HB3301 by Rep. Zack Taylor, R-Seminole
Abortion bills
Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Medical marijuana - protections
Medical marijuana - restrictions, expansions
Medical marijuana
Medial marijuana - more changes proposed
Senate Bill 1089 by Sens. Nathan Dahm and Marty Quinn
Cost of insulin for diabetics
Minimum wage
Senate Joint Resolution 26 by Sen. Rob Standridge
Senate Bill 1097 by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso
SB 1154 by Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee
Senate Bill 1202 by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
SB1264 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
SB 1423 by Sen. Greg McCortney and Rep. Kevin Wallace
SB1582 by Sen. Wayne Shaw, R-Grove
SB1746 by Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt
SB 1877 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
HB 2777 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
House Joint Resolution 1027 by Rep. John Pfeiffer
SB 1462 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
HB2791 by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow
HB 2846 by Rep. Daniel Pae, R-Lawton
HB2809 by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-OKC
HB2994 by Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton
HB 3046 by Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton
HB3067 by Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau
HB 3081 by Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow
HB3315 by Rep. Meloyde Blancett, D-Tulsa
HB3506 by Rep. Chris Sneed, R-Fort Gibson
HB3515 by Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa
HB3351 by Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar
HB3321 by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle
HB3347 by Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-OKC
Journalism worth your time and money
Featured News Video: Union's Tuttle Stadium undergoing $42 million renovation
Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466