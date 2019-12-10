OKLAHOMA CITY — Deposits to the state’s general revenue fund exceeded expectations in November but were well below receipts for the same month a year ago, the Office of Management and Enterprise Services said Tuesday.
OMES Director John Budd said unusually strong personal income tax collections kept the state above water as all other sources missed expectations.
“Year-to-date collections remain above estimates,” Budd said in a news release. “However, November marks the first month this fiscal year that both sales and use tax were below estimate.
“Strong personal income tax collections offset the deficiency, but the continued weakness in sales and use tax is concerning,” said Budd. “Combined with three-year lows in drilling activity, income tax resilience will be the driving factor for maintaining above estimate year-to-date collections.”
General revenue for the month was $467.1 million, or 3.9% above expectations. It was 7%, or $35 million, less than for the same month a year ago.
General revenue through the first five months of fiscal year 2020 are 1.5% above the estimate and 2.2% above the same period a year ago
The general revenue fund is state government’s primary operating fund and the main indicator of its financial situation.
Individual income tax revenue to the general fund totaled $174.4 million in November, 31.5% above the estimate and 48% above the same month a year ago.
Meanwhile sales tax, the state’s other major general revenue source, came in at $157.1 million, 8.7% below the estimate for the month and 16.3% below the same month a year ago.
Gross production, motor vehicle and other revenue — a category that includes dozens of sources, including motor fuel, alcohol and medical marijuana — were all significantly lower.