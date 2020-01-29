The state’s prison population has dipped below 25,000 people for the first time in more than a decade, but the system remains overcrowded despite using more than 2,000 temporary beds.
The Oklahoma Department of Corrections weekly population count for Jan. 21 listed 24,992 people incarcerated by the state. Bureau of Justice Statistics year-end prison population data for Oklahoma peaked at 28,547 in 2015 and last was below 25,000 in 2009.
The overall system is at 101% capacity, with state institutions at 109% and contracted private prisons at 93%.
Adam Luck, a member of the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board, credited significant justice reform measures that have created positive change. However, he said it would benefit the state to engage in a tough discussion about prison population goals.
“It’s often overlooked, but there’s a deeper conversation we need to have — how over capacity we are even including all of the bunk beds we’ve added,” Luck said. “We’re not talking about how many people the prisons were designed to safely hold.”
The state would need to drop about another 1,400 incarcerated people for its prisons to be considered at capacity, which still includes 2,065 temporary beds scattered across the system.
Luck said some cells that were designed to hold one or two people now hold three or four. Common, living and classroom space is cannibalized for bunk beds.
Temporary beds have declined by 604 since January 2016, but even with reforms, overcrowding is unlikely to see a swift or easy end.
There are 606 people sentenced to state prison who remained awaiting transfers in county jails — costing the state more than they otherwise would if each were in a state facility.
That figure, too, is down from the 1,646 awaiting transfers in the same week in 2017.
“I think what that shows is we can do as much as we can on the back end in terms of policy reforms and reforms within the Pardon and Parole Board and as much as we can work to apply earned credits,” Luck said. “But if we don’t change what’s happening on the front end, we’ll never catch up.
“And not only will we not catch up, we won’t make substantive change.”
The “front end” that Luck referenced is how many people enter the Oklahoma prison system.
He cited Prison Policy Initiative statistics: the global incarceration rate is 145 per 100,000 people. The U.S. average is 698 — nearly five times more than that of the world — and Oklahoma is 1,079, or 1.5 times the U.S. rate and 7.5 times that of the world.
“Even shooting for the national average, I don’t even know if that’s the right number we should be talking about because the United States leads the world in incarceration,” Luck said.
Open Justice Oklahoma Director Ryan Gentzler applauded the work of Luck and his colleagues on the Pardon and Parole Board in implementing policy reforms to get people out from behind bars sooner and spend more time on supervision in the community while re-integrating into society.
Gentzler said the tougher challenge is stemming the flow into prison to begin with. State Question 780 — which turned certain drug and property crimes into misdemeanors rather than felonies — is one such action.
Gentzler said the citizen petition effort underway to end sentence enhancements — SQ 805 — is another piece to the puzzle. Sentence enhancements make it much more likely that those who have been convicted of non-violent offenses will be sent to prison and serve for longer, he said.
“We know that some areas of our communities are more heavily policed and have more of a chance of being involved in the justice system, so those sentence enhancements really have a disparate effect on our prison population,” Gentzler said.
Matt Elliott, an Oklahoma Department of Corrections spokesperson, in a prepared statement said the agency is hopeful the signs of improvement regarding the overcrowding issue become the state’s new reality.
Elliott said DOC is renewing its focus on exploring efficiencies, fairly compensating staff and reducing contraband.
“This is an exciting time for ODOC as our agency is receiving the resources, leadership, and support needed to improve operations, strengthen public safety, and help former inmates become productive members of society,” Elliott said.
