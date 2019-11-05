OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's economy continued to send mixed signals in October as gross production and sales tax receipts declined from the same month a year while income tax remained strong.
Gross receipts to the treasury totaled $1.14 billion in October, a 0.5% increase from the same month a year ago. Gross receipts are all taxes paid to the state, including those collected on behalf of local governments and money later returned to taxpayers in the form of refunds and rebates.
“Gross receipts indicate Oklahoma’s economy is continuing to grow, albeit quite modestly, in spite of a pullback in two of the state’s major revenue streams,” said Treasurer Randy McDaniel. “Lower energy prices have pushed down gross production receipts. Additionally, for the fourth time in the past five months, sales tax collections are below those of the prior year.”
The sales tax decline is particularly troublesome for municipalities, who depend heavily on them for operations.
Sales tax collections were off 1% — about $3.6 million — from a year ago. That was offset, however, by a $6.8 million increase in the use tax collected from out-of-state purchases, including those made online.
Although use tax revenue has grown rapidly in recent years it remains a small fraction of sales tax revenue.
Gross production receipts were down 30% from a year ago and 3% from September. Total income taxes were up 7%, to $395.7 million.
Revenue from recently legalized medical marijuana was $6.8 million in October.
