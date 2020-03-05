OKLAHOMA CITY — Purchasing a vehicle with a trade-in could get a little cheaper in Oklahoma.
The state Senate on Thursday passed Senate Bill 1619 by a vote of 32-12. It now heads to the House for consideration.
Currently, a 1.25 percent sales tax is applied to the purchase of a vehicle.
The measure would allow those with a trade-in to have the trade-in allowance deducted from the new or used vehicle price for tax purposes.
In fiscal year 2021, the change would cost $11 million. In fiscal year 2022, it would cost an estimated $16.6 million.
Senate author Darcy Jech, R-Kingfisher, called it a fairness issue, adding that people had already paid a sales tax on the vehicle they are trading in.
He said he believes the state will see an increase on vehicle purchases as a result, which in turn will increase revenues.
But critics pointed out that the state already is expecting to have $85.5 million less to spend in the next fiscal year.
Sen. Greg McCortney, R-Ada, said a few years ago the Legislature had to attain a supermajority to raise taxes to pay for a teacher pay raise. A supermajority is required for all tax hikes.
The sales tax came at a time when the state was in a financial crunch and lawmakers were seeking to increase revenue.
Lawmakers in 2017 passed House Bill 2433, which added a 1.25 percent sales tax on top of the 3.25 percent excise tax on vehicle sales. It took effect July 1, 2017.
McCortney said he wanted to remind people that if SB 1619 becomes law, it will take a supermajority to “fix this mistake when we decide we need money.”
While the bill makes sense, the state can’t afford it, he said.
“We will never fix it if we make this mistake today,” McCortney said.
Sen. Carri Hicks, D-Oklahoma City, said the Senate had the courage to increase taxes, but this measure would erode or chip away at the tax base.
In the past, lawmakers have pondered removing the 1.25 percent sales tax.
SB 1619 passed with its title stricken, meaning it has to return to the Senate should it pass the House to have the title restored.