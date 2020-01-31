He said the Legislature has no official role in negotiating the compacts.
Stitt, who is seeking increased exclusivity fees from the state’s American Indian tribes in renegotiated compacts, thinks the existing compacts expired Jan. 1 and that the continued operation of Class III games, which include many slot machines, roulette and craps, is now illegal.
The tribes currently pay the state fees for the exclusive right to operate Class III gaming in Oklahoma. The fees range from 4% to 10% of their revenues on those games and brought the state nearly $150 million last year.
The tribes have been steadfast in their contention that the compacts automatically renewed — so much so that three of them have filed a lawsuit against the state in federal court asking a judge to issue that declaration. Two other tribes are seeking to join the suit.
Regardless of how the court rules, there is still an opportunity to talk about sports betting, sales tax compacts and other issues of mutual interest to the tribes and the state, Treat said.
“My druthers, at first, were to go into arbitration to settle an issue rather than in the courtroom, but it has been handled this way, and we will see how the federal court decides,” Treat said.
House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, said they think the compacts automatically renewed.
“I frankly don’t see what legal leg the governor has to stand on,” Virgin said.
She said it was clear to those who passed the legislation sending the issue to a vote of the people in 2004 that the compacts automatically renewed unless both sides agreed to some sort of change.
Stitt was asked what he would do if the court ruled against him.
“First off, I don’t think the court will do that because no contract goes on forever,” Stitt said. “But this is really about states’ rights and our right as a state to oversee an industry, a very large casino industry, and to audit that industry and determine how we are going to operate big business in our state.”
He said if the court sides with the tribes, he could pursue an appeal.
“We have more casinos in our state than the 49 other states,” Stitt said. “It is our sovereign right as a state to oversee that industry.
“I am going to continue to fight, not only for a fair deal as far as rates but the ability to make sure we know what business is being done in our state.”
Featured video
Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know about Oklahoma tribal gaming
What is the dispute?
What is a compact?
How much does the state receive from tribal gaming compacts?
How much did the state receive in 2019?
What types of games are covered by the compact?
Can the compacts be expanded for other types of gaming?
How did the gaming compacts get started?
How many tribes are involved in the gaming compacts?
How many tribal compact gaming operations exist?
How do tribes use the money generated from gaming?
What impact do all tribal operations have on the state?