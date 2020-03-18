Oklahoma State University on Wednesday announced its classes would be held online not only for the two weeks following spring break, but also through the end of the semester.
The additional step came amid an enhanced directive from the White House and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urging social distancing throughout the country.
"It can't be said enough: nothing is more important than the health and well-being of our OSU family," President Burns Hargis said in a news release. "Even though we have already taken extraordinary precautions and measures, we must do more as the situation continues to evolve."
All classes at the university's Stillwater and Tulsa campuses will be delivered online for the remainder of the spring semester, and officials are engaging with students to consider alternatives to the traditional spring graduation, according to the release.
Hargis said on-campus residents are strongly encouraged to make the "difficult" decision to move out to protect the health of the entire campus community, but officials understand some students have no other option and are "committed to assisting them in every way possible."
"As always, I am proud to see the Cowboy Family pulling together at this critical juncture to support and encourage one another through the uncertainty," Hargis said. "I also encourage each of you to take care of your health as we weather unprecedented times."