Oklahoma State University on Sunday confirmed its first COVID-19 case linked to the Stillwater campus.
A female student, who has been self-quarantined since testing 10 days ago, is recovering with mild symptoms, according to a news release.
Following Centers for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, those who might have been in close contact with her were contacted and provided information on next steps for screening and self-quarantine, if necessary, the release states.
"We have acted by taking unprecedented steps over the last few weeks to protect our campus community and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus," President Burns Hargis said in the release. "We will continue to act and do everything we can to flatten the curve through social distancing and other measures as outlined by the CDC and the governor’s Executive Order."
Most students left campus amid strong recommendations during spring break, but a few remain on campus. Classes are being held online through the end of the semester.