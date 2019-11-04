OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Monday put a controversial abortion bill on hold pending the outcome of a legal challenge.
Earlier this year, Oklahoma County District Judge Cindy Truong upheld the constitutionality of House Bill 1721, dubbed the “Oklahoma Unborn Child Protection from Dismemberment Abortion Act.”
Her decision was appealed to the state’s high court.
The measure bans dilation and evacuation, a common method to end a pregnancy after 14 weeks, according to documents filed by Tulsa Women’s Reproductive Clinic, which challenged the law.
Under the procedure, suction is used inside the uterus, followed by the use of forceps and then more suction until the uterus is emptied.
The case was filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights.
The state had argued that House Hill 1721 did not prevent the procedure but required that the “abortionist terminate the life of the unborn human being beforehand with a fetal demise procure so it is not dismembered alive.”
Attorneys for the clinic argued that if the law were allowed to take effect, it would immediately eliminate access to abortion in Oklahoma after 14 weeks, causing grave harm to women.
“The United States Supreme Court has already held, repeatedly, that such a ban on the most common method of abortion is unconstitutional,” according a brief filed by the clinic’s attorneys.
The law was originally set to take effect Nov. 1, 2015, but legal challenges put it on hold.