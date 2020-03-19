OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Tax Commission said Thursday it is deferring for three months most income tax payments normally due April 15.

The one-time grace period is similar to one announced earlier this week by the Internal Revenue Service.

The deferment includes 2019 income taxes and first quarter 2020 payments for individual and corporate filers.

Individuals and other non-corporate filers may defer up to $1 million. Corporations may defer up to $10 million.

Although the tax commission action defers tax payments, it does not change the April 15 filing date.

“This guidance is a proactive step to reduce the financial stress many hardworking Oklahomans and businesses are feeling during this time,” said Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a news release. “I thank Executive Director Jay Doyle and the Oklahoma Tax Commissioners for working together with us to quickly approve this.”

“We are following IRS guidelines and want to remind Oklahomans that due dates for other tax types, including sales and withholding taxes, remain the same," said tax commission Chairman Charlie Prater.

Income taxes are state government's leading source of general revenue. The effect of the deferment on state revenue and budgeting is unclear, but Oklahoma holds almost $1 billion in cash reserves.

