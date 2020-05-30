Stitt and Cox (copy)

Health Commissioner Gary Cox (left) stands with Gov. Kevin Stitt at a news conference in Oklahoma City on April 30. Cox’s last day on the job will be May 31. Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press file

OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said the state is moving forward on Monday with the third phase of reopening.

“We are making responsible decisions based on the data in our state,” Stitt said in a press release. “While cases continue to decline 36 days into our reopening, it is important Oklahomans remember COVID-19 is still in the United States and we must continue to be diligent about washing our hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

Under Phase 3, businesses can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, but should follow recommended protocols.

Businesses previously operating by appointment only can now accept walk-in clients.

Summer camps are allowed to open.

Limited visitation at hospitals may be reinstated.

Visitation at long-term care facilities remains suspended, except for end-of-life situations.

Those 65 and older and vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay home.

Industry-specific guidelines are available at okcommerce.gov/covid19.

The reopening began April 24 with Phase 1 allowing personal care businesses, such as salons, to reopen to those with appointments provided proper guidelines were followed.

Under the first phase, parks and outdoor recreation were allowed to reopen.

Under part two of Phase 1, dining, entertainment, movie theaters and sporting venues and churches were allowed to reopen under certain protocols.

Phase 2 began May 15 and allowed organized sports to reopen under certain protocols. It also allowed for the resumption of funerals and weddings and the opening of children’s nursery areas in places of worship.

