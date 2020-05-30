OKLAHOMA CITY — Gov. Kevin Stitt on Friday said the state is moving forward on Monday with the third phase of reopening.
“We are making responsible decisions based on the data in our state,” Stitt said in a press release. “While cases continue to decline 36 days into our reopening, it is important Oklahomans remember COVID-19 is still in the United States and we must continue to be diligent about washing our hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
Under Phase 3, businesses can resume unrestricted staffing at worksites, but should follow recommended protocols.
Businesses previously operating by appointment only can now accept walk-in clients.
Summer camps are allowed to open.
Limited visitation at hospitals may be reinstated.
Visitation at long-term care facilities remains suspended, except for end-of-life situations.
Those 65 and older and vulnerable populations are encouraged to stay home.
Industry-specific guidelines are available at
okcommerce.gov/covid19 .
The reopening began April 24 with Phase 1 allowing personal care businesses, such as salons, to reopen to those with appointments provided proper guidelines were followed.
Under the first phase, parks and outdoor recreation were allowed to reopen.
Under part two of Phase 1, dining, entertainment, movie theaters and sporting venues and churches were allowed to reopen under certain protocols.
Phase 2 began May 15 and allowed organized sports to reopen under certain protocols. It also allowed for the resumption of funerals and weddings and the opening of children’s nursery areas in places of worship.
Featured video: Mayor G.T. Bynum gives an update on phase 3 of opening during a May 29th press conference Find out which restaurants are open, offering curbside service, delivery and more
3 Tequilas
3308 S. Peoria Ave (918) 728-6004 3Tequilas.com
Opened for dine-in.
Also still offering takeout & curbside.
Matt Barnard
50's Diner
1500 W. Kenosha Street in Broken Arrow 918-806-6999
Open for dine in.
Full menu available for drive-through pickup 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. all week.
Tulsa World File photo
918 Coffee
2446 E. 11th St (918) 949-3221 tulsa918coffee.com
Fully open. Dine In, Patio, Take Out and Curbside. Every day 6:30am-6:30pm and 8:30pm starting Friday 5/22.
Cory Young
Abuelo's
1531 W. 81st St., Suite A (918) 505-7095 abuelo' s.com
Dining room open with reduced capacity, limited hours, and in accordance with local restrictions.
Dining room hours are as followed:
Closed Monday
Tuesday thru Thursday 4 to 9pm
Friday and Saturday 4 to 10pm
Sunday 4 to 9pm
Takeout and Curbside:
Closed Monday
Tuesday thru Thursday 11 to 9pm
Friday and Saturday 11 to 10pm
Sunday 11 to 9pm
Albert G’s
Albert G's Barbecue 421 E. First St., (918) 728-3650 2748 S. Harvard Ave., (918) 747-4799, albertgs.com
Following social distancing guidelines and taking the necessary precautions to make Albert G’s a safe place for customers. Also offering curbside pickup.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Andolini's
andopizza.com
Dine-in, curbside and delivery orders!
STEPHEN PINGRY
Baxter's Interurban
717 S. Houston Ave. 918-585-3134
Curbside pick up will continue and is encouraged. Call ahead seating will be urged as well as advanced menu viewing to limit the amount of time customers are in the restaurant. Parties of 10 or more will not be seated together. No more than 30 people will be in the dining room at any given time.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Bill and Ruth's
Bill & Ruth’s Cherry Street 2647 E. 15th St. www.billandruths.com (918) 742-9842
Dining room is open now,besides curbside service and take outs.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Billy's on the Square
424 S. Main St. (918) 583-8703 billysonthesquare.com
Dining room is open, limited menu.
Michael Wyke
Billy Sims BBQ
Multiple locations billysimsbbq.com/stores/
During this time, we are taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. Many stores will offer dine-in tomorrow and follow local guidelines. However, all remain open for carryout and curbside. Call your local store to confirm if dining room is open.
Matt Barnard
Bird & Bottle
(918) 895-6468 3324 E. 31st St. birdandbottletulsa.com
Patio and dine in available, as well as to go.
STEPHEN PINGRY
The Bistro at Seville
10021 S. Yale Ave. 918-296-3000 thebistroatseville.com
Open to the public with extra precautions.
Reservations recommended because we will have limited seating due to social distancing-spacing of tables. Will continue to serve curbside togo as well.
Hours of operation are Monday-Saturday
11 a.m. - 3 p.m. & 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. for dining
(Closed 3-5 p.m. for cleaning & sanitizing)
11 a.m. - 9 p.m. for curbside togo orders.
JAMES GIBBARD
Bluestone Steak House & Seafood
10032 S. Sheridan Rd. 918-296-9889 www.bluestonesteakhouse.com
Open 4-9 Friday-Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Mother's Day.
Matt Barnard
Black Bear Diner
9026 E. 71st St. 918-459-8711 blackbeardiner.com
Dining room is NOW OPEN in accordance with local jurisdiction safety and capacity guidelines. Please call to confirm current hours.
IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Bodean Restaurant and Seafood Market
3376 E. 51st St. www.bodean.net (918) 743-3861
Open for dine-in, reservations.
Michael Wyke
Boston Deli Grill and Market
6231 E 61st St. 918-492-4745 thebostondeli.com
Patio•Inhouse•Curbside•Online Order
STEPHEN PINGRY
Brookside by Day
3313 S. Peoria Ave. www.brooksidebyday.com (918) 745-9989
DINE-IN and PATIO seating service, every day from 8a-2p. Curbisde and to-go.
Jessie Wardarski/Tulsa World
Brookside Diner
4510 S. Peoria Ave. 918-508-2278 brooksidedinerok.com
Open following all state guidelines regarding social distancing. Swing by the dining room Monday through Saturday from 6 AM to 8 PM or Sunday, 7 AM - 3 PM.
John Clanton
Bros. Houligan
2508 E. 15th St. 4848 S. Yale Ave. 918-254-1086 broshouligan.com
Both locations are open for dine-in customers, but delivery and online ordering for takeout is available only at the Yale Avenue store.
MATT BARNARD
Cafe Ole and Ol Vine
Cafe Ole, 3509 South Peoria Ave. 918-745-6699 cafeolebrookside.com Ol' Vine, 3523 South Peoria Ave. 918-747-9463 olvine.com
Patio dining, with reservations.
JAMES GIBBARD
Camille's
918-299-5997 CamillesCafe.com
Open dining room with limited seating and will be practicing strict social distancing. Our patio dining is open daily and hours will remain 10-3pm with our full menu.
Still offering curbside to go.
Michael Wyke
Carrabba's Italian Grill
11021 E. 71St St. 918-254-8888 carrabbas.com
Dine-in. Mon-Thur: 11a–9p; Fri-Sat: 11a –10p; Sun: 11a –9p
Chalkboard Restaurant
1324 S. Main St. www.chalkboardtulsa.com (918) 582-1964
𝐎𝐩𝐞𝐧 𝐃𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐲
7am - 9pm
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐝
RESY or 918.582.1964
𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐌𝐞𝐧𝐮. 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐬. 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨.*
Ian Maule
Charleston’s
charlestons.com 3726 S. Peoria Ave.(918) 749-3287 6839 S. Yale Ave., (918) 495-3511 251 E Hillside Dr, Broken Arrow, ( 918) 355-9177
Dining room service resumed, following the guidelines established by the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and State Department of Health.
Still offering curbside pickup service. Call to place your order for pickup. New hours are 11 am-9 pm daily.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Chimi's
chimismexican.com Cherry Street - 1304 East 15th Street 918-587-4411 Midtown - 5320 South Harvard Avenue 918-749-7755 South - 6709 East 81st Street 918-960-2723
Re-opened dining rooms, strictly enforcing the following guidelines as suggested by the CDC and Tulsa Health Department as social distancing remains our best defense against COVID-19.
MATT BARNARD
Chuy's
10808 E. 71st St., (918) 252-0405 8120 S. Olympia Ave., (918) 445-3007 www.chuys.com
Open dining rooms, check local Facebook pages and
Chuys.com for the latest details. Curbside pickup or delivery,
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Coney Island Hot Weiners
Dining room open.
Ian Maule
Daily Grill
100 E. Second St. dailygrill.com 918-295-7748
Adjusted hours: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily.
Dine in and market.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Dalesandro's Italian Cuisine
1727 S. Boston Ave. www.dalesandros.net (918) 582-1551
Patio dining reservations, to go.
JAMES GIBBARD
Delta Cafe
Delta Cafe 4515 E. 51st St. 918-932-8840 deltacafeok.com
Delivery, carry out and safe dine in.
Ian Maule
The Deuce
8218 S. Harvard Ave. www.bbd2tulsa.com (918) 481-5555
Dining room, delivery and takeout.
Dilly Diner
402 E. Second St. 918-938-6382 dillydiner.com
Dining room is now open for limited service, following protocols recommended by local, state, & federal governments as well as the CDC to ensure safety.Tables are limited, so give us a call at 918.938.6382 or email
brenda@dillydiner.com to make a reservation.
Matt Barnard
Elgin Park
325 E. Reconciliation Way 918-986-9910 elginparkbrewery.com
Reopened for patio service. We're accepting one hour reservations for lunch (11am-4pm) and 1.5 hour reservations for dinner (4pm-9pm) everyday. Give us a call at (918) 986-9910 to reserve your spot.
Carryout and delivery still available at
elginparkbrewery.com.
Tom Gilbert
El Viejos Mexican Grill
600 S. Aspen, Broken Arrow 918-251-4175 elviejosmexicangrill.com
Dining room open to the public, following strict guidelines.
Fassler Hall
304 S. Elgin Ave. 918-576-7898 fasslerhall.com
Re-opened for limited patio service (weather permitting) and dining room service. We're following protocols recommended by local, state, & federal governments as well as the CDC to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. First come, first served.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
Fiesta Mambo and Casa De Reyes
Fiesta Mambo Downtown (Rose District) 918-455-0356 Casa De Reyes Mexican Kitchen 918-250-0732
Dining rooms open. Also offering
carryout, curbside and delivery for both. Delivery is $3 with a 10 mile radius.
For both restaurants the hours are as follows:
Monday-Thursday 11-7
Friday-Saturday 11-8
Closed Sundays
Tom Gilbert
Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar
Utica Square flemingssteakhouse.com/Locations/OK/Tulsa 918-712-7500
Dining Room hours: Sun-Thurs 4PM-8:30PM and Fri-Sat 4PM-9PM
Curbside Pickup hours: Sun-Thurs: 12PM-8:30PM & Fri-Sat: 12PM-9PM
Delivery hours: Sun-Thurs 12:30PM-8PM & Fri-Sat 12:30PM-8:30PM
James Gibbard
Flying Burger & Seafood
312 W. 71st St., 918-561-6151
37 S. 193rd East Ave., Catoosa, 918-379-5165
flyingburgerandseafood.com
Burgers, chicken wings and seafood available for dine-in, curbside pickup and delivery for lunch and dinner.
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Foolish Things Bar and Biscuit
Foolish Things: Bar & Biscuit 3524 S. Peoria Ave. www.barandbiscuit.com (918) 289-4156
Dining room open on a limited basis, reservations.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Forest Ridge Golf Course Rockin' R Ranch House
Forest Ridge Golf Course Rockin' R Ranch House 7501 E. Kenosha, Broken Arrow 918-357-2719 www.RanchHouseBa.com
Re-opened the dining room at The Rocking “R” Ranch House on Friday, May 1 with several new procedures in place designed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Fox and Hound Pub & Grill
7001 S. Garnett Road, Broken Arrow (918) 307-2847 foxandhound.com
Opened Friday, May 1 for dine-in delivery and carry-out.
Tulsa World file
Freddie's BBQ & Steak House
918-224-4301 1425 New Sapulpa Road, Sapulpa freddiesbbq.com
Dining room re-opened with limited capacity and enforcing social distancing throughout the restaurant. Reservations are preferred.
Cory Young
Golden Corral
8144 E. 21st St. 9711 E. 71st St., (918) 254-5560 goldencorral.com
Open serving family style to the table.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Herbert's Specialty Meats
2101 E. 71st 918-298-8400 www.hebertsmeats.com
Dine in, but no table service. Doing to go/takeout orders & shipping online orders.
Cory Young
High Dive Tulsa
315 S. Trenton Ave. www.highdivetulsa.com (918) 636-9326
Dine in, socially distanced shows, take out.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Kilkenny's
1413 E. 15th St. tulsairishpub.com (918) 582-8282
Dine-in, curbside, delivery (dinner only). Must call ahead to make a reservation for dine-in. Social distancing will be in effect to give everyone a comfortable dining experience
STEPHEN PINGRY
Knotty Pig BBQ, Burger & Chili House
6835 E. 15th St. 918-258-0005 www.knottypig.com
Open carry-out, patio dining and LIMITED dining room dining.
Matt Barnard
KEO
3524 S. Peoria Ave., 918-794-8200 8921 S. Yale Ave., 918-794-0090 keorestaurant.com
Open for dine in. Will continue to offer carryout, curbside and delivery by Doordsah & Grubhub.
Matt Barnard
Lanna Thai
Lanna Thai 7727 S. Memorial Drive www.LannaThaiTulsa.com (918) 249-5262
DINE IN services are OPEN!
Take-out available as well by calling (918) 249-5262.
# EatLocal 🥘
Check out delivery services via UberEats, DoorDash, and GrubHub.
Tulsa World File photo
Los Cabos
300 Riverwalk Terrace, #100, Jenks, 918-298-2226 151 Bass Pro Drive, Broken Arrow, 918-355-8877 9455 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso, 918-609-8671 loscabosok.com/
Dine-in with limited seating. Carryout and delivery..
Tom Gilbert
Margaret's German Restaurant
5107 S. Sheridan Road margaretsgermanrestaurant.com 918-622-3747
Open for sit down lunch, as well as, orders Togo and delivery.
Matt Barnard
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse
4840 E. 61st St., Shops at Warren Place 918-494-4043
Mahogany Prime Steakhouse will resume dining room service Friday, May 1, following the guidelines established by the State’s Department of Health and National Restaurant Association to ensure the safety of guests and staff. Curbside pick-up will continue as well.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
McGill's
6058 S. Yale Ave. 918-388-8080
Lunch and dinner Monday-Friday and dinner only Saturday. Dine in, patio and curbside pickup available.
james gibbard
McNellie's Pub
409 E. First St. 918-382-7468 mcnellies.com
Tables are limited. Call 918-382-7468 to make a reservation.
Melting Pot
300 Riverwalk Terrace, Jenks
918-299-8000
meltingpot.com
John Clanton
Metro Diner
Metro Diner 7474 S. Olympia Ave. 918-387-3553 metrodiner.com
offering in-restaurant dining, as well as fulfilling to-go and delivery orders. Call us or visit
www.metrodiner.com/order
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Michael V’s
8222 E. 103rd St., Bixby
918-369-0310
michaelvsrestaurant.com
Lunch and dinner Monday-Friday and dinner only Saturday. Dine in and takeout available.
Tulsa World File photo
Mi Cocina
1342 E. 15th St. 918-599-8009
Limited dining in, carryout or curbside pickup
TOM GILBERT
Mom's Family Diner
1530 N. Elm Place, Broken Arrow 918-893-4781
DINE-IN, To Go orders and curbside service.
Jimmie Tramel
Mondo's
3410 S. Peoria Ave. (918) 561-6300 mondo' sitalian.com
Limited seating. Please call ahead for availability. Curbside is still available.
Matt Barnard
Mother Road Market
1124 S. Lewis Ave.
Curbside/to go.
Patio service will be available from the following merchants: &Tacos, Andolini's, Big Dipper Creamery, Bodhi’s Bowl, Chicken and the Wolf, Howdy Burger, Metropolis Regional Street Food, Nice Guys Shrimp Shack, Radish, Umami Fries, Kitchen 66 Takeover Cafe: Union Jacked Tulsa, Kitchen 66 Landmark Food Truck (on the patio): Nom & Spice.
To make a reservation online, please visit
motherroadmarket.com/reservations.
STEPHEN PINGRY
My Thai Kitchen
3023 S. Harvard Ave. (918) 794-7093
Curbside takeaway or dine in.
Mike Simons
Nola's
1334 E 15th St. (918) 779-7766 nolastulsa.com
Dining room open, call for reservations.
Matt Barnard
Oren
918-764-9699 orenrestaurant.com 3509 S. Peoria Ave.
Re-opened for dine in. Days of operation will be Wednesday - Saturday for dinner service beginning at 5:00, Our lunches will be Wednesday - Friday 11 - 3, Saturday and Sunday brunch 10 - 3. Reservations.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
P.F. Chang's
P.F. Chang's 1978 Utica Square 747-6555
pfchangs.com
Michael Wyke
Pho-Ni
11514 E. 21st St. 918-947-4388
Dine-in, Carryout & Curbside
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Polo Grill
(918) 744-4280 114 S. Detroit Ave. pologrill.com
Patio Tailgating will continue every Thursday, Friday, Saturday weather permitting.
Polo Grll also has social-distancing approved dine-In tables available in the lounge and bar area upon request.
Polo Grill is able to offer separated private rooms for groups of friends & family.
Polo Grill is committed to upholding our strict sanitation standards as well as introducing new policies to keep everyone safe.
Ian Maule
Rex's Chicken
Rex's Chicken 2538 E. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow 918-355-8360
rexschicken.com
Cory Young
Rib Crib
Rib Crib Multiple locations ribcrib.com
Opens Friday, May 1 and will adhere to updated state and local guidelines. In addition to recommended state and local protocols, RibCrib will also close its waiting room and ask patrons to wait in their car until their table is properly cleaned and sanitized before and after each use. Furthermore, RibCrib will close its dining room at 9 p.m. nightly.
Tulsa World File photo
Rocking “R” Ranch House Restaurant
7501 E Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, OK 74014 918-357-2719 www.RanchHouseBA.com
Open 7 days a week from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm, closed from 2:00-4:00 pm every day for sanitizing, and open again from 4:00 – 8:00 pm for dinner.
To-go orders, curbside pick-up, and delivery can still be placed at
www.RanchHouseBA.com or by calling 918-357-2719.
Matt Barnard
Ron's Hamburgers and Chili
Multiple locations and numbers ronsburgersandchili.com
Open for dine in, limited delivery and carry out available.
JAMES GIBBARD
Roosevelt's Gastropub
(918) 591-2888 www.rooseveltstulsa.com 1551 E. 15th St.
Open for limited seating as well as continuing or market and beer and wine curbside
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
S&B's Burger Joint
9529 N. Owasso Expressway, Owasso 918-376-6333
Dine-in (serving a limited capacity, following strict health & safety guidelines), Curbside & Delivery are all options at your local Joint
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Saffron Mediterranean Cuisine
3313 E. 32nd Place 539-525-0503
Dine-in, carryout, curbside and delivery service from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Shuffles Board Game Cafe
Shuffles: Board Game Cafe 207 E. Archer St. 918-728-7252 shufflestulsa.com
Reservations for a socially distanced dinner and and game night. Takeout, curb-side and delivery.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Smitty's Garage
eatatthegarage.com
Dining room service resumd on Friday, May 1 at Oklahoma locations, following the guidelines established by the Oklahoma Restaurant Association and State Department of Health.
Curbside pick-up and delivery through third-party partners will continue as well.
Editor
Society Burger
Society 1419 E. 15th St., 918-392-7667 9999 S. Mingo Road, 918-615-6970 societyburger.com
Dining rooms opened Friday, May 1 in accordance with guidelines from the state and the CDC and new procedures and precautions in place, like single-use AND no-touch menus, single-use plasticware, new table signage, and utilizing the Waitlist.Me app while our waiting areas are closed for social distancing. Staff will wear masks and taking other precautions as well.
Still offering curbside, takeout, and delivery at both locations.
Tom Gilbert
Stonehorse Cafe and Market
1748 Utica Square stonehorsecafe.com (918) 712-7470
Open for dine-ine and to-go.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Tacos 4 Life
10732 S. Memorial Drive tacos4life.com/tulsa 539-202-2162
Dine-in, pick-up through Curbside Delivery and Drive Thru.
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tandoori Guys
2039 W. Houston St., Broken Arrow 918-893-2450 tandooriguysba.com
Dine-in available.
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
Ted's Cafe Escondido Cafe
7848 S. Olympia Ave., (918) 301-8337 3202 W. Kenosha St., Broken Arrow, (918) 254-8337 tedscafe.com
Dining room open, curbside.
Tulsa World
Texas de Brazil
7021 S. Memorial Drive 918-921-7513
Opens Friday, offers delivery through Uber Eats.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The Tavern
201 N. Main St. 918-949-9801 taverntulsa.com
Dining room open starting tonight at 5pm and following protocols recommended by local, state, & federal governments as well as the CDC to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. Tables are limited so hurry and reserve your spot.
Tulsa World file
Thai Village Cuisine
8102 S. Lewis Ave. 918-528-3311
Dine-in with reservations.
Michael Wyke
Ti Amo Ristorante Italiano
219 S. Cheyenne, downtown Tulsa, 918-592-5151 6024 S. Sheridan Road, 918-499-1919 tiamotulsa.com
Dining room open and carryout.
MIKE SIMONS
Tokyo Garden
108th & Memorial (918) 943-5276 41st & Memorial (918) 622-2004 www.tokyogardentulsa.com
Both Tokyo Garden locations will reopened Friday, May 1, under social distancing and sanitation guidelines provided by the city and state.
Hours are 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Curbside pick up and delivery will continue as well.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Treys and Cardinal Club
Treys Bar & Grill, 7891 E. 108th, (918) 970-4950 Cardinal Club, 7890 E 106th Pl., (918) 970-4766
Co-owner Travis Davidson has announced he will reopen Cardinal Club and Treys Bar & Grill on Friday, May 1, under social distancing and sanitation guidelines provided by the city and state.
The Cardinal Club will be open to the public from 5-10 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday-Sunday. Members of the semiprivate restaurant also may dine from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For reservations, call 918-970-4766 or email
travis@cardinalclubtulsa.com.
Jessie Wardarski
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar
8125 E. 49th St. (918) 895-6433 www.TheTropicalTulsa.com
The Tropical Restaurant and Bar is open for dine-in and take-out.
Cory Young
Ty’s Hamburgers and Chili
Ty’s Hamburgers and Chili 1534 S Harvard Ave. 918-748-8122
Patio and dining room are open. Seating is limited. We also have carry out and curbside service available.
MATT BARNARD
Villa Ravenna
The Farm Shopping Center, 6526 E 51st St. 918-270-2666 villaravenna.com
Dine-in with limited seating. Curbside.
Waterfront Grill
Waterfront Grill 120 Aquarium Drive, Jenks 918-518-6300 waterfrontgrilljenks.com
Opened May 4, with social distancing and other protocols. Continues curbside and takeout.
Matt Barnard
White Lion Pub
6929 S. Canton Ave. 918-491-6533
Open for reservations only on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 5 - 8pm so that we can practice proper social distancing. Carryout.
Photo by MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
White River Fish Market
1105 E Kenosha St., Broken Arrow 918-449-0347 1708 N Sheridan 918-835-1910 whiteriverfishmarket.com
Dining room open and to-go.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Yokozuna
9146 S. Yale Ave., 918-619-6271 309 E. Second St., 918-508-7676 yokozunasushi.com
Open with socialdistancing between tables to ensure the safety of our guests and employees. Reserve your table here:
bit.ly/35Oi33E
Tulsa World file
ah-Sigh-e
12345 S Memorial Dr, Bixby 918-364-4444 Ahsighe.com
7:30-6 M-F and 9-4 Saturday and Sunday
DriveThru service and Doordash delivery
807 east A St, Jenks OK 74038 918-528-5868 ahsighe.com
10-2 Mon-Sat
Curbside pickup and Doordash delivery
Amelia’s Woodfire Cuisine/Amelia’s Brasserie and Market
114 N. Boston Ave. www.ameliasmarketandbrasserie.com (918) 728-2435
Curbside and family meals to go.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Antoinette Baking Co.
Antoinette Baking Co. 207 N. Main St. www.antoinettebakingco.com (918) 764-8404
Pick-up and delivery available which will include a limited menu of breakfast or lunch options and of course some sweet treats. The dining room will be closed but we will be open 7am-4pm for pick-up or delivery from @Ubereats or @Postmates. Visit social media for updates moving forward.
Will also have milk, eggs, bread, and containers of egg salad or chicken salad available for pick up for anyone that cannot get out to get groceries or need extra food.
Tulsa World File photo
Baskin Robbins
91st and Sheridan - take out, drive thru 918-477-7031 68th and Memorial Drive 918-505-5780
Both locations have Doordash.
Ice cream cakes ready to go or you can order a custom one which will be ready in 24 hours. Can also pack ice cream to go.
Both store hours at 11 a.m to 10 p.m.
Bin 35
Bin 35 3509 S. Peoria Ave. 918-935-3420
11am to 7:30pm Monday-Friday
4pm to 8pm Saturday
$10 GF Fried Chicken special on:
Monday and Saturday
Curbside and UberEATs
Blue Moon Cafe
Blue Moon Café 3512 S. Peoria Ave. Suite F www.bluemoontulsa.com (918) 749-7800
Hot soup, breakfast items, grab and go sandwich-making ingredients, salads, sides and baked goods available for take-out. Call to order or stop in, grab and go.
Matt Barnard
Bohemian Wood Fire Pizza
818 E. 3rd St. www.eastvillagebohemian.com (918) 895-6999
Buy their handmade lasagna for to-go or you can take it uncooked and cook at home.
Any bottle of wine on the menu is 40% off. Full menu is found on website. Call to place your order and set up curbside pick-up.
MIKE SIMONS
Burn Co Barbecue – Jenks and SoBo
1738 S. Boston Ave., (918) 574-2777 500 S. Riverwalk Crossing, (918) 528-6816 www.burnbbq.com
Call in orders to pick up or come by the Meat Market and buy raw meat to cook at home. Doing call-in, parking lot pick-up for BBQ. Call in an order to pick up, or park in the lot and a BurnCo staffer will take your order and run it to you in your car. Jenks hours: 10:30 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday. SoBo hours: 10:30 a.m. – 2 p.m, Tuesday through Saturday.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Café Cubana Coffee Shop
4201 S. Sheridan Rd. (918) 960-3121
Drive through (access from South side of building). App ordering- Café Cubana available free at Apple store or Google Play
STEPHEN PINGRY
Celebrity restaurant
Celebrity Restaurant 3109 S. Yale Ave. celebritytulsa.com (918) 743-1800
Celebrity Fried Chicken is back for curbside pickup.
Ian Maule
Charlie's Chicken
Www.charlieschickentulsa.com
Open for take out, curbside & drive-thru service seven days a week 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Also offering delivery on DoorDash and Uber Eats at most of our locations.
800 N. Aspen Ave. - Broken Arrow - 918-259-0055
10840 S. Memorial Dr - Tulsa - 918-369-2575
3205 S. Garnett Rd. - Tulsa - 918-664-7700
6001 S. Sheridan Rd. - Tulsa - 918-488-0080
802 W Will Rogers Blvd - Claremore- 918-283-4800
1594 S. Muskogee Ave. - Tahlequah - 918-456-1600
740 W. New Orleans St - Broken Arrow - 918-994-7110
Cory Young
Chimera Cafe
212 N. Main St. www.chimeratulsa.com (918)779-4303
Offering take-out and delivery. Call the cafe to place your order. We have our full menu available along with items such as fresh baked breads, beer & wine, LOMAH dairy milk, pastries, bags of coffee, sides of sauces, hummus, cashew cheese and so much more. Also offering free “shift meals” for those in the restaurant industry.
StephenPingryTulsaWorld
Cherry Street Kitchen
1441 S. Quaker Ave. cherrystkitchen.com 918-884-3408
Still doing walk-up orders, call-in and online orders and curbside delivery. Order on the website or click the "shop now" button on Cherry Street Kitchen's Facebook page.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Coney I-Lander
Locations in Tulsa, Jenks, Owasso and Broken Arrow Open 7 days a week from 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. coneyi-lander.com/
Offering carry-out, drive-thru and delivery via DoorDash and Uber Eats. Now offering a Family Pack (12 coneys, 4 bags of chips, a 2-liter of soda) for $30 tax included.
Joseph Rushmore/For the Tulsa World
Elote
(918) 582-1403 elotetulsa.com
To-go, curbside and patio.
Mike Simons
Evelyn's
3014 N. 74th E Ave 918-835-1212 www.evelynsoulfood.com
Adjusted Hours 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Offering walk-in and call-in to-go orders.
MATT BARNARD
El Ranchero
rancherofoodtrucks.com 10822 E. 41st St. 918-951-7859
El Ranchero is a Tulsa based food truck serving up traditional Mexican street food including tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and much more! Can be found on DoorDash.
Esperance Bakery
610 W. Main St., Jenks www.esperancebakery.com (918) 528-6544
Offerings include full croissant menu, along with cookies, scones, cakes, and pies. Also able to provide any of our frozen meats or eggs from Grassroots Ranch, hand-crafted chocolates from Cricket & Fig Chocolate, locally made granola from Wholee Granolee and grilling cheeses or fresh ricotta from Emre Natural Foods. $5 delivery fee for deliveries within 5-mile radius.
Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. for carry-out and curbside pick-up.
STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World File photo
Fat Guys Burger Bar
140 N Greenwood Ave., 918-794-7782 7945 S. Memorial Drive, 918-893-2232 1009 N. Elm Place, 918-872-9313 fatguysburgers.com
Fat Guys is doing takeout, curbside and delivery through most of the delivery services at all 3 restaurants.
KT King
First Watch
8178 S. Lewis Ave., 918-296-9970 8104 E. 68th St., 918-296-9960
Doing takeout/curbside at both locations, 7 a.m. -2:30 p.m.
MattBarnardTulsaWorld
The Hamlet
The Hamlet www.hamlethams.com (918) 496-2242
Open for take-out and curbside delivery as well as free delivery within a 4 mile radius. For every $25 you spend, you will receive a free bowl of ham & beans as a thank you. Order by phone or online.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
The Hungry Ninja
918-973-1983 thehungry.ninja 1611 S. Main St., Broken Arrow
The Hungry Ninja is a local kitchen that delivers healthy ready-to-eat meals to your home or office.
Hungry Ninja makes deliveries on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. Orders are placed online, and typically customers order a week's worth of food at a time.
They service Broken Arrow, Tulsa, Jenks, Bixby, and Owasso. Delivery is currently free with a completed order.
India Palace
Doing curbside takeout and delivery.
STEPHEN PINGRY
In the Raw
In the Raw Sushi 6151 S. Sheridan Road, (918) 524-0063 3321 S. Peoria Ave., (918) 744-1300 216 S. Main St., Broken Arrow, (918) 893-6111 www.intherawsushi.com
Open for patio dining, take-out, curbside delivery.
STEPHEN PINGRY
J.J.'s Gourmet Burger Cafe
647 S. Peoria Ave., 918-728-1808 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday
The ribeye burger, normally $20 in a lunch combo, is $10 with baked beans for curbside pickup.
Jamil's
918-742-9097 jamilsrestaurant.com
Call Jamil's for carry out, delivery or curbside.
Jessie Wardarski
Jimmy's New York Pizzeria
7123 S. 92nd East Ave. Tuesdays through Saturdays 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. Sundays 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. 918-252-0333 Jimmysnypizzeria.com
Carryout and curb service.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Laffa
918-728-3147 111 N. Main St. laffatulsa.com
Curbside and delivery only.
Give them a call and they bring your order out to your car or will deliver within 10 miles for a small fee.
Here is their special menu.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
Lambrusco’z To-Go
1344 E. 41st St. www.lambruscoz.com (918) 496-1246
Open for carry-out and delivery orders, including prepackaged family-style meals that serve 4. Also have loaves of bread, dinner rolls, deli meat, condiments, jams, pickles, olives, and all kinds of other snack foods. Call ahead or swing by and grab what you need. $5 delivery fee within a 5-mile radius. Hours are 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Monday – Friday; 10 a.m. – 5 p.m, Saturday.
John Clanton
La Roma Pizza and Mediterranean Food
La Roma Pizza 6027 S. Sheridan Rd (918-491-6436) laromapizzatulsa.com
La Roma will be open for carry-out/to-go orders. Delivery can be made through Doordash. Hours remain the same.
MATT BARNARD
Le Louvre French Café
8313 S. Memorial Drive 918-286-6019 https://le-louvre-french-cafe.square.site/
Remains open for pick up and delivery only.
Get your delicious French food by walk in the cafe to order to go, order for pick up on website.Order for delivery on Grubhub and Doordash.
Tulsa World File photo
Livi Lee's Daylight Donuts
www.livilees.com 918-749-2968
All Livi Lee’s Daylight Donuts locations (Tulsa, Sand Springs, Prattville, & Catoosa) are offering drive thru, carry out, & delivery orders. or find them on Door Dash. They are also offering grab and go dozens. Call head/ DM on Facebook.
JAMES GIBBARD
Lone Wolf Banh Mi
203 E. Archer St. 918-728-7778 3136 E. 11th St. 918-861-4232
Both the Lone Wolf Banh Mi spots are offering curbside takeout and delivery.
Online ordering at
lonewolftulsa.com
Delivery through DOORDASH.
John Clanton/Tulsa World file
Lot A Burger
928 W. 23rd Street // 918-587-3911 1516 E.11th Street // 918-599-0864 4555 S. Mingo // 918-664-8264 1208 N Mingo // 918-835-9978
Continue to grab your favorite burger by using our drive-thru or call-in service. Serving a limited menu of Lot-A-Burgers, Fries, and Drinks only from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Lowood Modern Woodfire Restaurant
817 E. 3rd St. (918) 960-7349 lowoodtulsa.com
Order online or call. Phone lines open at 12 p.m. Open Tuesday-Saturday. Offering family meals and grill kits. Make sure you ask about wine pairings.
Tulsa World
Ludger's Catering
Ludgerscatering.com 918-744-9988
We offer curbside service with the majority of our business being delivered. We are able to deliver food as well as alcohol. We are offering weekly discounted specials, our menus are served as family style meals and we are offering free delivery.
MATT BARNARD
Mack’s Wings
782 E. Pine St. 918-551-7626
Hours: Monday-Saturday: 11:00am-8:00pm
Sunday: 12:00pm- 5pm
Offering Curbside service, and walk-in and call-in togo orders
MATT BARNARD
Marco's Pizza
12913 E. 31st St. 918-660-8255 marcos.com
Marco's Pizza offers delivery, carry out, and for those out of our area we also have doordash along with uber eats.
Mazzio's
Mazzio’s corporate locations closed all dining room service.
“The safety of our guests and our Team Members is our top priority during this time,” said Lori Carver, president and CEO for Mazzio’s LLC. “Our guests can continue to enjoy Mazzio’s products through carryout and delivery as usual.”
All Tulsa Mazzio’s locations are corporately owned. Franchise locations are independently operated. Contact your local Mazzio’s location for more information.
JOHN CLANTON
Merritt's Bakery
merrittsbakery.com
Merritt's is offering carryout, curbside, online and delivery service.
Staff members can pack up your order to go and even bring it out to your car if you prefer.
CHRISTOPHER SMITH
Mikes BBQ & Catering
South Corner of 91/Delaware 1-888-232-OINK
Drive up or walk up orders.
Serving til 6 daily
Oliveto
8922 S Memorial Dr. (918) 994-7000 olivetobistro.com
Offering curbside pickup. Below is their address and phone number.
Courtesy/Oliveto
Palace Cafe
1301 E. 15th St. palacetulsa.com (918) 582-4321
You can order fresh meals and pick up curbside during regular business hours (please watch the restaurant’s website/social media pages for adjusted hours). Also offering meals to go available for pickup, menus to follow soon.
Ian Maule Tulsa World
Panera
Panera Bread offers the following services:
Takeout (Panera's Rapid Pickup), delivery, and drive-through for some locations, pop up grocery. Milk, bread and fresh produce are among the items available at Panera for takeout, curbside, drive-through or delivery, depending on the store.
order at panerabread.com
1624 E. 15th Street, 918-583-5454
5601 E. 41st Street, 918-663-1600
7547A South Olympia Ave. West in Tulsa Hills, 918-447-0023
7110 S. 101st Ave, 918-250-0196 Drive-through
10752 S. Memorial Drive, 918-970-4039 Drive-through
2201 West Detroit, Broken Arrow 918-258-7700 Drive-through
12417 E. 96th Street North, Owasso, 918-272-6331 Drive-through
STEPHEN PINGRY
Pita Place Mediterranean Grill
Prairie Fire Pizza
Prairie Fire Pie 1303 E. 15th St. www.prairiefirepie.com (918) 895-8725
Order fresh meals and pick up curbside during regular business hours (please watch the restaurant’s website/social media pages for adjusted hours). Also offering meals to go available for pickup, menus to follow soon. Prairie Fire Pie is available for delivery on Uber Eats as well.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Roppongi
601 S. Boston Ave. (918) 221-0818 roppongitulsa.com
11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday - Saturday.
To go & delivery. Patio dining
JAMES GIBBARD
Queenie's
1834 Utica Square Shopping Center, 21st and Utica Ave. (918) 749-3481 queeniesoftulsa.com
Curbside and delivery, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Que Gusto
105 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 918-851-2989 quegustotulsa.com
Que Gusto is offering curbside and takeout, 10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Matt Barnard
Savastano's
Savastano's Pizzeria 8211 S. Regal Blvd. 918-369-9887 savastanospizzeria.com/
For a curb-side pickup of a Savantano's pizza, call the above phone number, press 1, then text 918-644-4533 on arrival for curb-side delivery.
JAMES GIBBARD
Savoy Restaurant
6033 S. Sheridan eatsavoy.com/menu/ 918-494-5621
Open 7 days a week, 7 am – 2 pm.
Offering curbside meals or market shop shopping - Fishers farm fresh eggs, coffee by the pound homemade breads, rolls, pies, and casseroles.
Check our special service menus sign up to get new menus as we add to our what we offer.
Prepay over the phone or pay at curbside. Park out front and call us when you are here. We will bring your food to your car along with your receipt for your signature.
Matt Barnard
Shawkat's Mediterranean Restaurant
Shawkat’s 4123 S. Sheridan Road 918-742-7023 shawkat-tulsa.com
Curbside pickup, doordash, postmates.
STEPHEN PINGRY
Siegi’s Sausage Factory: Restaurant and Deli
8104 S. Sheridan Road www.siegis.com (918) 492-8988
Meat market is open with normal business hours and fully stocked on all sausages and meats. Restaurant offering take-out service from the full menu. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Michael Wyke
Shades of Brown
Shades of Brown 3302 S. Peoria Ave.
Patio is open for social distance seating, and curbside coffee continues!
JAMES GIBBARD
Sushi Hana
Sushi Hana Brookside 3739 S. Peoria Ave., 918-712-9338 Sushi Hana Riverside 9904 Riverside Pkwy., 918-528-6688 www.sushihanatulsa.com
Offering curbside & full unopened bottle wine, sake and beer also available for purchase.
Matt Barnard
SushiFork
8115 S. Olympia Ave. W 918-445-6270
Offering modified curbside service. Call-in orders: Come inside to pay and take out your prepared order. If it’s not ready, they bring it to your car.
Online orders: Call 918-445-6270 upon arrival, and they bring it to you curbside.
Look for the designated SushiFork parking spaces or park near the restaurant.
Ian Maule/ Tulsa World
TAKE 2 — A RESONANCE CAFE
309 S. Main St. 918-861-4555
Outdoor seating. Offering curbside and delivery within two block radius.
TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File photo
Tandoor Express
6670 S. Lewis Ave. 918-551-6867 tandoorexpresstulsa.com
East Indian entrees, snacks, dosa and drinks for pickup or delivery. Check website and Facebook for hours and details.
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tokyo Garden
7891 E. 108th St., (918) 943-5276 41st and Memorial Drive, ( 918) 622-2004 www.tokyogardentulsa.com
Offering curb side delivery. Menu available on website.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Topeca Coffee Shop
Philcade, 507 S. Boston Ave. Hyatt, 100 E. Second St.
Order online for both.
TOM GILBERT
Triangle Coffee
314 S. Cincinnati Ave. 918-582-5716 trianglecoffee.com
Curbside and carryout
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tucci's
Tucci's 1344 E. 15th St.
Open seven days a week, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Carryout, curbside and deliveries. Beer and wine bottle carryout with entrees.
TOM GILBERT
Waffle That!
Waffle That! 2115 MLK Jr. Blvd., 918-932-8081
7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Wednesday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday-Saturday
Full menu of savory and sweet waffles, plus chicken wings.
John Clanton
Wanda J’s Next Generation Restaurant
111 N Greenwood Ave 918-861-4142
www.wandajs.com Adjusted Hours 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Offering curbside service, and walk-in and call-in togo orders.