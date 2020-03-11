OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is expected to receive millions in funding to respond to the coronavirus, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Wednesday.
The state is expected to get approximately $6,924,231 to fight the coronavirus from the national health agency.
“State and local health departments are on the front lines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak and we are deeply grateful for their work,” said Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, Azar said.
“Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response,” said Dr. Robert R. Redfield, CDC director. “The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most.
“These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country.”