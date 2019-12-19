Oklahoma’s gaming tribes on Thursday declined Gov. Kevin Stitt’s proposed compact extension, saying their agreement with the state automatically renews.
“We stand united today against the proposed extension by Gov. Stitt as utterly unnecessary, given the automatic renewal,” said Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association Chairman Matthew Morgan.
The action came after leaders of 32 of the state’s 35 gaming tribes met at the River Spirit Casino and Resort in Tulsa to discuss the governor’s request to extend the compact and negotiations to Aug. 31.
Morgan said Stitt should put an end to his self-created crisis, accept automatic renewal and come to the table with a reasonable proposal that would provide value for the tribes and the state.
Tribes are united in a desire to avoid a protracted, multiyear legal battle, he said.
Stitt and tribal leaders are at an impasse on renewal of the gaming compacts, which last fiscal year generated nearly $150 million for the state.
Stitt believes the compacts expire Jan. 1 and that Class III gaming will be illegal without another agreement. The governor is seeking higher fees from the tribes in exchange for additional exclusivity in the gaming industry, which could include sports betting.
Tribes pay the state between 4% and 10% to operate Class III gaming, which includes slot machines, roulette and craps. Tribes do not pay fees on Class II gaming, which is electronic bingo.
Tribes believe the compacts automatically renew, and they plan to continue operating normally on Jan. 1.
Stitt said the extension was offered to protect the parties’ legal positions and to provide legal certainty about casinos’ operations as Jan. 1 approaches.
“I am disappointed that the tribes turned our offer down and refused our requests to negotiate new compact terms that better address the parties’ changing needs,” the governor said in a prepared statement. “I will continue to work to protect the State’s interests, and I hope that those running the casino industry will negotiate with the State in good faith as these compacts demand.”
The Governor’s Office reiterated that the state’s offer would have extended the compacts but make no further amendments to Part 15B, the contested portion of the compacts dealing with renewals and negotiations.
The compact has benefited both the tribes and the state, said Cherokee Nation Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr., producing more than $1.5 billion in exclusivity fees to the state since 2006.
Morgan said he questioned Stitt’s authority under law to offer an extension.
The governor has questioned the tribes’ unity on the compact issue, but tribal leaders repeatedly said they are united.
Morgan said tribes are disheartened “that Gov. Stitt’s dispute has damaged the spirit of cooperation and collaboration forged over the past 15 years between the tribes and the state of Oklahoma.”
“We stand united today against those who break promises,” the OIGA chairman said.
Muscogee (Creek) Nation Principal Chief James Floyd said the River Spirit Casino and Resort was preparing for its busiest night of the year, New Year’s Eve.
“We will host thousands of people here, not only from the state of Oklahoma but other states,” Floyd said. “We know the tourism industry is a key economic generator, and we, the tribes standing here with me today, are the top producers of tourism revenue in the state of Oklahoma.”
The tribes have taken risks and made significant investments in hospitality assets, Floyd said.
Sac and Fox Nation Chief Justin Wood, a former Republican lawmaker from Shawnee, said the tribes are facing veiled threats from Stitt.
Wood said he hoped Stitt would apologize for how he approached the issue.
Tribal gaming 101: What you need to know