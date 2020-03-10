Oklahoma university officials are considering moving two weeks of campus classes online following spring break amid growing coronavirus concerns.
No final decision has been made, but University of Oklahoma and Oklahoma State University urged students Tuesday to take their course materials and any devices necessary for their classes home for the break.
"The health and well-being of our campus community are paramount to all of us as we continue to closely monitor the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)," an OSU statement reads. "We are coordinating closely with our colleagues at OU and following the guidance of local, state, national and global health officials as we contemplate the timing of contingency plans and next steps."
Other institutions, including Tulsa Community College and Oral Roberts University, are contemplating similar solutions, as well as universities across the state.
"The governor is in communication with our universities across the state as we continue to actively monitor COVID-19," a spokeswoman for Gov. Kevin Stitt's office said in a statement. "The State is working with university officials to ensure the proper advisories and guidelines are provided to students as they prepare to travel over spring break."
OU issued new travel guidelines Tuesday, immediately suspending all university-related domestic air travel not "mission critical" until further notice, and suspending all university-related international travel effective Friday until further notice, along with screening and self-isolation procedures for international travel.
OSU followed suit, announcing similar guidelines, and TCC suspended all out-of-state college-related travel through May 11.
