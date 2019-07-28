Oklahoma has not been a hotbed of Democratic Party activity in a very long time and to the naked eye has exhibited only the faintest stirrings of late.
But something must be happening, because last weekend Young Democrats of Oklahoma was named the national organization’s chapter of the year and its president, Joshua Harris-Till, was chosen to lead the national organization.
“There’s a vocal group of young Democrats who really want to be better represented,” Harris-Till said by telephone late last week.
Harris-Till grew up in Broken Arrow and attended Tulsa Community College before graduating from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. In 2014 and 2016, he mounted 2nd District congressional campaigns against Republican incumbent Markwayne Mullin that were such mismatches they didn’t even qualify as David v. Goliath.
“David at least had five rocks,” said Harris-Till. “I don’t think we even had five rocks.”
From that experience, though, Harris-Till learned something important — organization matters.
“I could see we could do much better if we just had better structure,” he said. “People didn’t have the training they needed, the organization. And if we were going to have infrastructure in this state, we were going to have to build it.”
Harris-Till was elected president of the Young Democrats of Oklahoma in 2017 and began working in campaigns and was working as a legislative aide in the state Capitol at the time of the 2018 teacher walkout.
From that, he learned people don’t like being ignored.
“Democrats, who were for the things the teachers were, got yelled at just like the Republicans,” Harris-Till said.
“It’s all about voices being heard,” he said. “My push is, you don’t have to be liberal or even a Democrat, I just want you to be involved.”
Harris-Till said his interest in politics began during his one semester at TCC, when he met the president of the student government.
Later, at NSU, he became involved in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate Legislature, a mock state government that has produced several actual legislators over the year.
With Harris-Till as president, the Young Democrats of Oklahoma added 24 local affiliates and helped elect several candidates, including 5th District Congresswoman Kendra Horn and state Sen. Allison Ikley-Freeman.
Harris-Till’s election to the presidency of Young Democrats of America means Oklahoma will have one more seat on the national party’s executive committee. That, in turn, increases the chances of national party support for Democratic candidates and visits from well-known Democrats for fundraising and recruiting purposes.
Whether those efforts signal the start of a long-term trend, though, remains to be seen. Many observers expect Democrats’ representation in the Legislature to continue its decades-long slide and holding Horn’s congressional seat is expected to be difficult.
But while Democrats may not have been winning a lot of fights at the ballot box, they have succeeded in influencing public policy. A new wave of Republicans elected over the past two cycles have brought a more pragmatic approach to governing.
Harris-Till said Democrats must be competitive for the good of the state because large majorities drown out opposing views.
“If you don’t fight, you’ll always lose,” he said. “There are a lot of Democrats who want to be heard.”
