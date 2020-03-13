An Oklahoma woman arrived Friday into her second quarantine: a room with a little coffee maker and a packet of coffee, but no cups.
After being quarantined on the Grand Princess cruise ship for about six days, Pamala Sipes arrived at Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia. The room she and her family were provided had been turned down, but supplies and information were limited.
"It's inadequate," she said. "We carried with us stuff from the ship, food that we've been given, apples and muffins; otherwise, we wouldn't have anything to eat."
Sipes was one of 26 Oklahomans aboard the Grand Princess. The ship moored Monday in San Francisco Bay after about two days of a holding pattern at sea, and public health officials disembarked passengers from the ship throughout the week.
There were 21 confirmed COVID-19 cases on board, 19 of which were crew members.
Sipes, her husband, brother and other family members were some of last to disembark. They left the ship Thursday night in California and arrived about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Georgia. Sipes said she had only a few hours of sleep.
The room she was provided were airmen quarters. It had a kitchenette, a small fridge, the coffee maker and a microwave. Initially, there were no utensils or even cups for coffee. Around 10:30 a.m. Friday, they had not yet been provided breakfast.
They later got breakfast and lunch, almost back to back.
"We were able to get some supplies," she said. "Evidently they weren't expecting us, the people that brought us breakfast."
The door to her room did, however, have a note on it stating that the bed has been made and room cleaned. They are free to move about the facility as long as they wear masks.
Outside a chain-link fence wraps around the building, forming a perimeter. Sipes estimated that the fence was set out about 12 feet from the building entrance.
Friday afternoon, Sipes said they would try to work on getting more toiletries and the like.
Communication from federal authorities was lackluster. As of Friday morning, it was limited to her quarantine orders from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"It's all the legalese about it, which is worthless to us," she said. "We're here."
Sipes was told they could volunteer for the COVID-19 test, but that any of those who test positive would be moved into further isolation. Their spouses would be moved to isolation, also.
Otherwise, it is a 14-day quarantine. Their temperatures are checked twice daily, and, according to another passenger's orders shared with the Tulsa World, the quarantine would be reassessed after 72 hours.
Sipes said state health officials contacted her Friday to check in, asking if they had transportation and needed medications for when the quarantine ends.
Gov. Kevin Stitt "is working hard to bring these people home as soon and as safe as possible," spokesman Charlie Hannema said Friday.
Communication, which Hannema described as high-level, has been going on throughout the week between state and federal health officials.
Screenings will occur at the quarantine facilities. Those who are symptomatic will have to stay. Only asymptomatic passengers will be able to return early to the state, Hannema said. The aim is to bring the 26 Oklahomans back in state so they can be quarantined in their homes, rather than at a military base.
He said each family will have a liaison when they return to the state.