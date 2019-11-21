A man died in Okmulgee on Wednesday night after emergency responders found him hanging out of a donation bin, police reported Thursday.
Police Chief Joe Prentice said officers received reports of a person hanging "hanging half in and half out of the donation bins at the old Warehouse Market parking lot at 8th and Muskogee."
Upon arrival, it appeared a man was stuck in the bin's opening. Responders pulled him out and began life-saving measures until medical personnel arrived.
The man was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead, Prentice said.
Prentice said it appears he was trying to remove items from the donation bin.
The man has not yet been identified.