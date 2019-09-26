The Oklahoma Museum of Popular Culture, also known as OKPOP, will officially break ground in October across the street from Cain’s Ballroom, officials announced on Thursday.
The museum, which will house collections of Oklahoma creative artists from music, movies, TV and more, will have a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Oct. 23, which Gov. Kevin Stitt, other officials and special guests will attend.
OKPOP will be located at 422 N. Main St. in the Tulsa Arts District, and the completion of the project is anticipated for late 2021, officials have said.
Nabholz Construction has been selected to build OKPOP on land that was donated by Tulsan David Sharp and Interak Corp.
With the groundbreaking set, the museum’s operational focus will shift to the “interiors and how the exhibit space will work and the visitor experience,” OKPOP Executive Director Jeff Moore told the Tulsa World in August. The museum will showcase the achievements of creative artists and entertainers with Oklahoma roots as well as put a spotlight on the effects their works have had on popular culture as a whole.
The OKPOP team has been working for years to collect photos, film and video, artifacts, audio recordings and an assortment of archival materials that will best show off the creative culture that Oklahomans have brought to the world.
Among the artists who have shown support for the museum and offered to donate to the OKPOP collections include Leon Russell, the family of Bob Wills, Garth Brooks and Ron Howard.
