Community leaders and family members of Joshua Barre gathered Tuesday at the convenience store where he was fatally shot three years ago to advocate for better crisis training for law enforcement officers and first responders.
Barre was shot by two sheriff's deputies and one police officer on June 9, 2017, as he tried to enter a convenience store at 46th Street North and Martin Luther King Boulevard carrying two knives. Deputies had previously tried to serve Barre with a civil order for a mental health evaluation and had followed him to the store as he walked nearly a mile.
The rally became a march into the neighborhood north and west of the store with marchers chanting "Justice for Joshua."
