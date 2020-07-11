A man is dead after an overnight drive-by shooting.
Police responded about 1:30 a.m. Saturday to a reported shooting at the entrance of the Seminole Hills Apartments, according to a release from the Tulsa Police Department.
A witness told officers that they were walking with a man in front of the apartments at 1624 E. Virgin St. when a light-colored vehicle approached from the east on Virgin and multiple shots were fired at them. The man was struck once in the torso and died at an area hospital at about 4 a.m., according to the TPD release.
Numerous shell casings were found in the street in front of the apartment complex, police report.
