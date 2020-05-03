One person is dead and another was wounded in a shooting overnight at a Tulsa apartment.
Police responded at 2:10 a.m Sunday to a report of a shooting at the Addison Apartments, 10156 E. Admiral Place, according to a news release from the Tulsa Police Department.
Arriving officers found a man dead in the breezeway of one of the buildings. He had an apparent gunshot wound. The man was believed to be in his 20s, police reported.
A second gunshot victim, a woman also in her 20s, was located by officers. She reportedly had a gunshot wound to the head but was conscious and talking to officers.
Police did not identify either shooting victim and information was not immediately available on the suspected shooter.
Detectives were interviewing witness and an investigation is ongoing, according to the TPD release.