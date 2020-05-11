Fatal crash 51st and Harvard

Tulsa police work the scene of a fatal crash at 51st Street and Harvard Avenue on Monday. ART HADDAWAY/Owasso Reporter

At least one person was killed late Monday afternoon in a crash at 51st Street and Harvard Avenue, a Fire Department spokesman reported. 

A female passenger in one vehicle was killed, and the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital in critical condition. An infant in the car was also transported, but information on its condition was not available, the spokesman reported. 

A driver of the other vehicle involved was also taken to a hospital. That person's condition also was not available. 

This is a breaking story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates. 

Tags

Recommended for you