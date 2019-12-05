One person is dead after a double-shooting in Mayes County, the sheriff's office confirmed Thursday morning.
Another person was hospitalized. The sheriff's office is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
One person is dead after a double-shooting in Mayes County, the sheriff's office confirmed Thursday morning.
Another person was hospitalized. The sheriff's office is investigating.
This is a developing story. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
918-581-8455
kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @K_Schlott
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.