Federal authorities in Washington, D.C., recognized a Tulsa police officer of his community policing work that is becoming a national model for outreach to Hispanic communities.
Tulsa Police Officer Jesse Guardiola was one among 19 other law enforcement officers from the U.S. were honored Tuesday in the Capital. The United States Justice Department leadership awarded Guardiola the others with the Attorney General's Award for Distinguished Service in Policing.
Guardiola is credited with developing a comprehensive outreach program to build relationships between the police department at Tulsa's Hispanic communities, according to a news release.
The program provides survival Spanish language training for officers and educates law enforcers and community members on the immigrant Hispanic culture.
“Officer Guardiola is truly one of Tulsa’s finest. His Hispanic Outreach Program is a national model for community policing,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said. “His extraordinary passion to improve the status quo is most admirable. I’m thankful for the selfless service of Tulsa Police Officer Guardiola.”
The award recognizes state, local and tribal "sworn rank-and-file" police officers and deputies for their exception efforts in policing, according to the release.