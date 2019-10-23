OWASSO — Two people were seriously injured in a double shooting Tuesday night in a neighborhood just outside of Owasso.
Rogers County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched about 10 p.m. to the 7600 block of North 174th Avenue East, where they found one person standing in the street. Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said that man had a handgun in his back pocket.
"He was taken into custody," Walton said. "Deputy also observed one shooting victim laying in the street and another male shooting victim in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes."
One person was shot in the chest. The other was shot in the head. Walton said Tuesday night that he did not know their conditions, but described their injuries as serious. Emergency responders transported the shooting victims to area hospitals.
The Mercedes car was parked in the street in front of a residence where the detained man lived, Walton said. Walton said it appeared that one of the victims was a boyfriend of a woman who lived at the residence.
Walton said his office requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist with processing the crime scene.