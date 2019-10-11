Tulsa police are investigating after a shooting at a southeast Tulsa apartment complex that police said Friday left one person dead.
Officers were dispatched about 11 p.m. Thursday to an apartment complex in the 10800 block of South Sheridan Road in response to the shooting report. One person was shot, reportedly in the torso, and transported to a hospital. The shooter and an accomplice fled from the area in what was only described as a silver car.
Two people allegedly assaulted the first victim during a robbery and followed him to an apartment unit, demanding money from the victim, Tulsa Police Capt. Kimberly Lee said. Lee told reporters the person shot was transported to a hospital in serious condition, but officers said in a news release early Friday that the man was in critical condition.
About 9 a.m. Friday, Tulsa Police Homicide Sgt. Brandon Watkins said the man died of his injuries. Watkins said the man's death marks Tulsa's 50th homicide in 2019.
A party was going on in the apartment unit when the victim and robbers arrived, Lee said Thursday. Another altercation ensued, resulting in the robbers allegedly firing multiple shots.
"We have Crime Scene out here working the scene and we're canvasing, trying to get more information about what happened," Lee said. Another person was struck or hit in the head during the altercation. Officers on Friday said the second person's injuries were not life-threatening.
It was not immediately clear Thursday night whether the robbers obtained any loot.
Anyone with information may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 918-596-COPS (2677), online at p3tips.com/918 or through the Tulsa Tips app, which can be downloaded from the Google Play or iTunes stores.