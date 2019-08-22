A 14-year-old Oologah-Talala student was arrested Monday after he reportedly made threats on social media toward other students two days before the school year began.
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton said another student showed their parents screenshots of messages made Monday on Snapchat in which the boy threatened to harm anyone who tried to befriend him at school, which began Wednesday.
"Anybody would perceive them as threats," Walton said of the statements.
Deputies took the boy into custody later that day.
Walton said the boy had access to a gun in his home "as there would be with most households."
After a hearing Wednesday, he was remanded into the custody of the juvenile detention center.
"This is a great example of see something, say something," Walton said. "I'm thankful that the student was concerned enough to tell a parent, and the parent was concerned enough to tell us."
Oologah-Talala Public Schools Superintendent Max Tanner said deputies were on the case even before the district became aware of the threats, and the district is cooperating fully.
“We’re going to do everything that we can here at Oologah-Talala Public Schools to make sure that our students are safe," Tanner said.