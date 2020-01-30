Oral Roberts University officials quarantined a student who returned to campus Thursday from a visit to China.
The student was quarantined as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus, an ORU spokeswoman said. The student, she said, was supportive of the measure.
The student, who has not shown any symptoms of the disease, visited an area that is not near Wuhan, from where the virus is said to have spread.
The student was provided separate lodging and will continue classes through the use of technology for the duration of the quarantine.
China first informed the World Health Organization about cases of the new virus in late December. As of Thursday, China had reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases, as scientists race to understand how exactly the virus is spreading and how severe it is. The WHO declared the outbreak a global emergency.
